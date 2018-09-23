Mitt Romney, the former governor and Republican presidential nominee, caught the public’s attention recently. He is now running for the U.S. Senate from Utah and is widely expected to win. Although I am a Democrat, part of me hopes he does.
What brought him back to the forefront on the news cycle was his question, which was basically “Why aren’t people talking about the federal deficit?” He reminded people it was his party that until recently was calling for an amendment to the Constitution to require a balanced federal budget.
What made it particularly timely were two developments in Washington, one in the executive branch and one in Congress. The first was the announcement that the president is actively looking at whether it is possible for him, by executive order, to change the federal tax code. If the nation’s chief executive can, he would reduce substantially the tax on capital gains.
The second was in Congress, specifically the House of Representatives. Under Speaker Paul Ryan’s leadership, Republicans are seriously considering passing was has been termed Tax Reform 2.0. Under the “reform,” taxes on the wealthier Americans would drop another 2.2 percent, middle- and lower-income tax payers would see a 1.1 percent cut and the estate tax deduction would move from $11 million to $22 million.
This article isn’t about the equity or inequity of tax cuts, but rather about Romney’s concern and mine: The annual federal deficit and the national debt. Because of the first round of tax cuts, government revenues are going to drop overall by $1.5 trillion. The deficit this year is looking to run close to $1 trillion. The total national debt is now more than $21 trillion.
Romney made this observation, “What I am saying,” he said, “with a booming economy, full employment, a soaring stock market and record asset values, we should be shrinking the deficit, not growing it.”
It is not just the lack of revenue for government spending that is driving up the deficit. To cover the annual shortfall, the U.S. Treasury Department must borrow money. This year the interest on the debt alone will cost almost $400 billion, which almost the same amount the government pays for the entire Medicaid program.
There is another interesting branch to this debt-covering financing. We borrow from foreign governments — the leading one being the People’s Republic of China, the same China we are now in a major battle with over tariffs.
The implications for the future are sobering. Ultimately, while we can carry debt, the larger that debt the more it will impact other policy choices. Thus, if the situation isn’t remedied, we will have to make policy choices to reduce the difference between our revenue and other outlays (spending).
Remember when President Trump took office, one of his proposals was a $1 trillion program to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure. Badly needed. The Air Force just announced it will need additional funding to combat enhanced Russian and Chinese air capabilities. This is probably true given the Russian move to deploy new supersonic missiles. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin proclaimed just last week that deficits will continue for the next two years to increase in relationship to GDP, and because of this entitlements like Social Security must be reduced.
In short, even if we don’t like it, Romney is right that this is a condition of finance we are going to have to address.
But here is the good news. Responsible elected officials of both parties are starting to recognize the need for action. While there is wide disagreement on the solutions, the first step is a joint acknowledgement there is a problem.
Anything that leads this country back to the fundamental function of a democracy is a positive. A democratic government always functions with confronting a challenge, then compromise, conciliation and solution.In this poisonous time of dissent and disagreement, who ever thought the national debt might be the vehicle to bring us back to the reality that this is still one nation?
So Dave, you and Shapiro get your talking points from the DNC or one of Soros’ funded groups this week?
