COLUMN: Debate on opening businesses

Politicians have always had to choose between gainers and losers when making decisions. Seldom does everyone benefit from a change. Leaders adopt rules to guide them in deciding although they occasionally deviate, especially when a choice could cost them an election. That’s why they usually go in the direction of helping the most people possible even though they realize many people could be worse off.
Something that is frequently ignored or given light weight is the degree of harm to the losers of a decision. For example, a tax change that benefits a large number of people a little but will harm a few people enormously will frequently be enacted.
We can be sympathetic to the politicians in some cases, because it can be difficult to actually measure the gains and losses.
If the losers wind up also losing their jobs, how is that measured against what the gainers receive? What economists call interpersonal comparisons are hard to make and measure.
Opening up the economy from the stay-at-home orders is a case in point. Right now, it seems likely cautiously opening up will generate increased economic activity and put many people back to work. Incomes will rise and some people will be improved at least a little. They will be the gainers. But, if our scientists who are the experts on this are to be believed, opening up, even if done carefully, will result in increased cases of COVID-19 and more deaths than if the quarantining had continued. Those are the losers, and losing a life is losing a lot. But again, how do we put a number on the loss of good health and the loss of life?
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds faced this choice. Open up and make a lot of voters happy but have more sickness and deaths. Or continue the quarantine and hurt many people economically but save lives. She chose to open up, even though she is violating the guidelines laid down by President Donald Trump. He said opening up should take place only after two weeks of declining cases. Our cases and deaths are actually increasing.
Despite the guidelines, Reynolds chose to go ahead and loosen some things up. She knows the science and understands relaxing restrictions will cause more infections and more deaths.
Yet, she is willing to let that happen in order to generate more economic activity and put some people back to work. She is willing to sacrifice the health and lives of some people in order to increase income for others. Trading lives for
money.
How can we justify that? Do we possibly think Iowans are so materially oriented that the benefits of personal spending are more important than the lives of our neighbors? Our government has put in place safety nets to protect the economically displaced, but there still is suffering. Well, we all have to sacrifice right now. But I really want to believe the health and lives of other Iowans are important enough we will do it. Don’t you?
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus and former head of the economics department at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.
