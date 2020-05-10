COLUMN: Debate on opening businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Politicians have always had to choose between gainers and losers when making decisions. Seldom does everyone benefit from a change. Leaders adopt rules to guide them in deciding although they occasionally deviate, especially when a choice could cost them an election. That’s why they usually go in the direction of helping the most people possible even though they realize many people could be worse off.

Something that is frequently ignored or given light weight is the degree of harm to the losers of a decision. For example, a tax change that benefits a large number of people a little but will harm a few people enormously will frequently be enacted.

We can be sympathetic to the politicians in some cases, because it can be difficult to actually measure the gains and losses.

If the losers wind up also losing their jobs, how is that measured against what the gainers receive? What economists call interpersonal comparisons are hard to make and measure.