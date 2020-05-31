COLUMN: Death in the time of COVID

Have you ever noticed when you tell someone about the death of a mutual acquaintance, they immediately ask two questions: How? How old?
I had a friend who taught a class on death and dying at the University of Northern Iowa, and he had a lot to say about this. Unfortunately, he too has passed away.
I think those questions are asked to find out if the person was ailing and if they were young. If they had been sick and the death was imminent or at least not a surprise, that somehow seems to make a little sense. At least their loved ones might have had some chance to prepare themselves. Not like the sudden heart attacks that are occasionally called “widow makers” and strike without warning. The second question — How old was the deceased? — seems to be a little more complex.
We all are aware death will eventually overtake us. Perhaps in our minds we have set an age when that will happen. If someone dies young, whatever we think that is, we shake our heads and comment it was a tragedy. If a person is old, again by some definition, we might shrug and comment they had a good, long life. That apparently makes the death more palatable. Somehow, more consistent with the natural order of things. This brings me to COVID-19.
When the outbreak first occurred, we were told deaths were overwhelmingly among the elderly, especially those with underlying conditions. Then, and even today, 80% of the deaths are age 65 and older. Interestingly, our society was not terribly concerned. After all, those who died were getting close to their time anyway, so what did a few years matter? Further, young people weren’t worried about it. A young spring-breaker on TV said he didn’t care about the virus. He was just going to party. He said it was an old people’s disease anyway.
Somehow, it is more acceptable to many people that the dead are old. It was close to their time to go and this just hastened it by a few years. By some estimates, close to 40% of deaths were in nursing homes and long-term care facilities: old, sick people. While that may be something of an overstatement, it’s not by much. This attitude overlooks the fact that prior to becoming infected, these people had lives. Whether old or in a care facility, these are human beings who love and are loved. They care about others and still make contributions to society. They are parents and grandparents and husbands and wives and when gone will be missed terribly by their families. They fought hard and worked hard to help build this country. Just because they are old does not mean they are not valuable.
When we ask sacrifices to be made and that opening up the country should be done carefully and cautiously, we are asking for an appreciation of the lives of others that may be shortened by it. But there seems to be a callous indifference to the lives of the old and sick. At one time we venerated and cared about the elderly. How did we lose that?
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus and former head of the economics department at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.
