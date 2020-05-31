COLUMN: Death in the time of COVID

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Have you ever noticed when you tell someone about the death of a mutual acquaintance, they immediately ask two questions: How? How old?

I had a friend who taught a class on death and dying at the University of Northern Iowa, and he had a lot to say about this. Unfortunately, he too has passed away.

I think those questions are asked to find out if the person was ailing and if they were young. If they had been sick and the death was imminent or at least not a surprise, that somehow seems to make a little sense. At least their loved ones might have had some chance to prepare themselves. Not like the sudden heart attacks that are occasionally called “widow makers” and strike without warning. The second question — How old was the deceased? — seems to be a little more complex.

We all are aware death will eventually overtake us. Perhaps in our minds we have set an age when that will happen. If someone dies young, whatever we think that is, we shake our heads and comment it was a tragedy. If a person is old, again by some definition, we might shrug and comment they had a good, long life. That apparently makes the death more palatable. Somehow, more consistent with the natural order of things. This brings me to COVID-19.