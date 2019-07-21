Each of us has a view of the world we live in. It has been called by a variety of names, but we will simply refer to it as a worldview.
Progressives and many academic thinkers have gotten themselves into a worldview bind. Everything is interpreted through the lens of gender and race. To use the word “everything” is only a minor exaggeration.
Last week, President Donald Trump launched another broadside Twitter blast at his favorite targets, the people who misrepresent and sometimes simply lie about his actions and motives. This time he took aim at the most vocal of his critics on immigration policy. He suggested unnamed progressive opponents of his policies should go back to their own countries of origin, which are “corrupt” and “crime infested” and then come back and show us how to improve this country. These are countries, Trump suggested, that they and their ancestors could not leave fast enough.
Progressives and toadies such as CNN immediately tore their garments and screamed “racist.”
But was Trump’s unseemly Twitter blast racist?
If everything in the world is seen through the lens of race and gender, yes.
But that is not the way most people see the world. Most modern people don’t care about race at all, nor should they.
What they do see and care about is culture.
Yet, in the immigration debate in the media it is almost impossible to find any mention of culture, which is very odd.
Do we really believe a poor family in Guatemala is willing to walk almost 2,000 miles and break numerous American laws because they are concerned about race and gender issues? Are they doing this because of the implications of race and gender?
We would have to be incredibly naïve to believe this. They want to come to America because of culture and the ramifications that culture gives birth to.
Some cultures are more crime-ridden and violent than others. Some produce more wealth. Some are more orderly, some more interested in education and some respect and desire close family ties.
All cultures have something of value and some things they would be better off not having, but they are not equal. And those differences are not just interesting little tidbits of information, they have very real implications in the real world.
To not discuss culture in the immigration debate is to stick our heads in the sand. To not discuss it because we know we will instantly be called racist is to kowtow to an extreme ideology that has gone off the tracks.
The charge of being a racist, which was once the nuclear bomb of accusations, is losing its bite. It was used too often and in circumstances in which people just living their lives did not think it applied.
Who in the world cares? That is exactly the point. The overwhelming majority of the people of the world see race, at best, as only a secondary element in their cultural space.
