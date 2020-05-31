COLUMN: Crisis creates opportunity and light

In the middle of the nation’s twin crises, health and economic, two divergent quotes come to mind: In middle of every difficulty lies opportunity is the first. Surprisingly, I may agree with President Trump on the second, which is simply that we both see light at the end of the tunnel.
What triggers this optimism is a recent statement by JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who as head of the Business Roundtable proposed that corporations in the future should be expanding their mission to consider not just shareholder profit but their impact on the community as a whole. The statement was quickly endorsed by the highly regarded Aspen Institute Business and Society Program.
The concept would be a change from the current shareholder profit-driven philosophy that has dominated corporate action over the last 50 years. The battle of these two conflicting ideas has been called by some the stakeholder vs. the shareholder.
Under the stakeholder theory, the corporation should consider the impact of its actions on employees, suppliers, customers and the cities, counties and states in which it operates. Shareholder-driven corporations hold that their primary — indeed only — objective should be to provide profit to themselves, the board of directors and, of course, the CEOs.
While we are entering the third decade of the 21st century, it is good that we are seeing the beginning of a debate about the corporate wisdom of mergers, acquisitions, foreign-based manufacturing, stock buybacks and treating employees as a cost as their first and only mission. The current health care and economic challenge could generate new debate about this conventional wisdom resulting in a better and more equitable economic direction.
But certain winds are now blowing from Washington that are causing the light I saw to start flickering.
In confronting what type of additional economic stimulus package the federal government should add to speed the recovery, a debate has broken out. On one side are the House Democrats and Jerome H. Powell, head of the Federal Reserve, with the Trump Administration and the Republican Senate on the other.
Powell and his allies in the House want to ensure that the unemployed continue to receive direct economic assistance. The Senate, led by the Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, believes a pause should be in place and if aid is provided it should not be to the unemployed, because it will discourage them from working. To this the White House agrees and has even suggested any package should include further tax cuts for business in the form of a freeze on the capital gains tax.
The benefit to business of this attitude was best summed up by Debbie Marshall, who operates a career coaching and job services business in the Des Moines area. She notes while college graduates entering the workforce may find getting a job difficult, it represents a tremendous opportunity for employers because they can be hired at wages considerable lower than their current workforce. In other words, fire Mom and Dad and hire their child. At home, they can change places: Parents in the basement and sons and daughters in the living room.
Current corporate America would be proud of this business owner and the government would turn its back on their employees. It is within this frame that the debate appears to be emerging: What is any corporation’s role in a modern America beyond shareholder interest and the government’s role in regulating the economy in the allocation of federal resources and corporate responsibility.
For example, we know that many corporations receiving federal money from new programs like CARES Act pay no federal or state taxes whatsoever. In fact, many receive public money just for coming to or remaining in a state or even in the United States. What does not make sense to me is why the working class, who pay their taxes, need to be denied help in troubled times. Meanwhile, businesses who are not contributors to the federal treasury are the main recipients of federal and state assistance. If Powell is right and the recession is not V-shaped, help should strengthen the middle class.
This much I do know. If you want to understand the primary issue of the 2020 presidential and congressional election, you need look no further than how American-owed corporations and our government play out their roles in these difficult times. I see opportunity and light, just not the same light the president observes.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!