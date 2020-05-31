COLUMN: Crisis creates opportunity and light

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the middle of the nation’s twin crises, health and economic, two divergent quotes come to mind: In middle of every difficulty lies opportunity is the first. Surprisingly, I may agree with President Trump on the second, which is simply that we both see light at the end of the tunnel.

What triggers this optimism is a recent statement by JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who as head of the Business Roundtable proposed that corporations in the future should be expanding their mission to consider not just shareholder profit but their impact on the community as a whole. The statement was quickly endorsed by the highly regarded Aspen Institute Business and Society Program.

The concept would be a change from the current shareholder profit-driven philosophy that has dominated corporate action over the last 50 years. The battle of these two conflicting ideas has been called by some the stakeholder vs. the shareholder.

Under the stakeholder theory, the corporation should consider the impact of its actions on employees, suppliers, customers and the cities, counties and states in which it operates. Shareholder-driven corporations hold that their primary — indeed only — objective should be to provide profit to themselves, the board of directors and, of course, the CEOs.