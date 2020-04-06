COLUMN: Covering the news during a pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Even an old grizzled newshound like myself has never experienced what we are going through now with the pandemic.

This is uncharted territory for most of us. There was no planning, no practice sessions, no long build-up to a major news story. It came on us suddenly when the U.S. finally realized we were not immune to this coronavirus threat.

The week of March 9 began with Courier staffers doing what we do best: telling stories about the Cedar Valley community. By the end of the week, I was issuing a directive encouraging staffers to work from home. Most did.

We scurried to secure remote desktop permissions and got them home. The week of March 16-20 we reported from remote locations when we could, sent staffers out to scenes only when necessary and practiced social distancing. Everyone has stayed healthy so far, and for that I am extremely thankful.

The Courier news staff is made up of veteran newsgatherers who didn’t miss a beat. The transition was virtually seamless. With our front doors shuttered to the public, there was little reason for staff to be in the building, as long as they had their smartphones and a computer.

We meet daily to talk about the news. The staffers share ideas, they strategize together and they help each other with tips and suggestions.