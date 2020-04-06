COLUMN: Covering the news during a pandemic

Even an old grizzled newshound like myself has never experienced what we are going through now with the pandemic.
This is uncharted territory for most of us. There was no planning, no practice sessions, no long build-up to a major news story. It came on us suddenly when the U.S. finally realized we were not immune to this coronavirus threat.
The week of March 9 began with Courier staffers doing what we do best: telling stories about the Cedar Valley community. By the end of the week, I was issuing a directive encouraging staffers to work from home. Most did.
We scurried to secure remote desktop permissions and got them home. The week of March 16-20 we reported from remote locations when we could, sent staffers out to scenes only when necessary and practiced social distancing. Everyone has stayed healthy so far, and for that I am extremely thankful.
The Courier news staff is made up of veteran newsgatherers who didn’t miss a beat. The transition was virtually seamless. With our front doors shuttered to the public, there was little reason for staff to be in the building, as long as they had their smartphones and a computer.
We meet daily to talk about the news. The staffers share ideas, they strategize together and they help each other with tips and suggestions.
Thank you for being a subscriber to The Courier. Your trust in us is important. I want you to trust that we will continue to do our jobs to bring you the stories of those going through this awful pandemic. Just as I want my staff to stay safe, we want that of our whole community.
We are all in this together, and we need to stick together in supporting local businesses in our community when this is over. If you know of an important story on the pandemic — or anything for that matter — and we have not written about it, please contact me or any of our staffers and let us know. You can email newsroom@wcfcourier or go to the message board on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wcfcourier/.
From all of us at The Courier, all the best to you.
Nancy Newhoff
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.