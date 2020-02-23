COLUMN: Columnist evicerates the latest headlines

Then there was the “Holiday from hell” headline, which had nothing to do with the final destination of sinners and people at Fox News, but was used to describe an attempt to control the coronavirus on a luxury liner. The now mandatory apocalyptic piece shouted, “See massive insect swarm that may threaten millions” followed by the UN-approved statement that it was being caused by global warming.

NBC offered us a look “Inside Trump’s week of rage and retribution,” and another headline that “Buttigieg hits back.” He was hitting Limbaugh, but only, of course, in self-defense.

Evidently, a lot of outraged people are hitting, ripping and slamming.

Even the meteorologists got into the act. The storm in the North Atlantic was not just a big storm, it was a “Bomb Cyclone.” At this rate, by next year, a similar storm will be labelled as a “Really Big Bomb Cyclone.”

Right below this, we learned the Arctic sea ice was at a 10-year high, but just in case we were getting the wrong impression, the sub headline read, “Total amount of ice still below average.”