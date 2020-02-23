COLUMN: Columnist evicerates the latest headlines

When my children were younger, they had a tendency to overstate grievances. They didn’t report a sibling had hit them. They had been “punched.” Since the entire country now is being run by 14-year-olds, it is not surprising to find the same type of juvenile overstatement in the media.
While reporters once had favorite news headlines with appropriate traditional words (the word “loom,” for example, was a favorite), they now rely on sensational and emotionally charged terms to grab the readers’ and viewers’ attention.
It seems to be a sign of the times.
A brief morning review revealed the following literary gems.
A sports headline read, “Manfred snipes at reporter.” Manfred didn’t “respond,” or elaborate,” or even “answer.” He “snipes.” Not to be outdone, another headline in the same news cycle shouted, “Justin Turner rips Rob Manfred.”
We also learned on the same day that “Robert Pattison says he smells like a crayon.” Ah, OK.
On Fox News, we were told that Hillary “could get revenge against Trump,” and “Bloomberg slams Sanders.” “Slams” is a very popular term that appears regularly in almost all outlets.
You have free articles remaining.
Not to be outdone, CNN reported the death of some relatively unknown actress with the headline, “industry of outrage surrounds star’s death.” One would think that Betelgeuse had finally gone supernova.
Then there was the “Holiday from hell” headline, which had nothing to do with the final destination of sinners and people at Fox News, but was used to describe an attempt to control the coronavirus on a luxury liner. The now mandatory apocalyptic piece shouted, “See massive insect swarm that may threaten millions” followed by the UN-approved statement that it was being caused by global warming.
NBC offered us a look “Inside Trump’s week of rage and retribution,” and another headline that “Buttigieg hits back.” He was hitting Limbaugh, but only, of course, in self-defense.
Evidently, a lot of outraged people are hitting, ripping and slamming.
Even the meteorologists got into the act. The storm in the North Atlantic was not just a big storm, it was a “Bomb Cyclone.” At this rate, by next year, a similar storm will be labelled as a “Really Big Bomb Cyclone.”
Right below this, we learned the Arctic sea ice was at a 10-year high, but just in case we were getting the wrong impression, the sub headline read, “Total amount of ice still below average.”
The next weather headline made sure we were still of one mind and heart. It announced that January, worldwide, was the warmest since records began. Well, sort of; it might not have been the hottest, but was still the hottest without El Nino in place.
Ah, for the good old days when disaster only “loomed.”
Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.