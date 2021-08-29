COLUMN: Coach's insights, actions should resound today

Louisiana State’s “Pistol Pete” Maravich scored 42 points against UCLA, but lost 133-88. Wooden later observed, “I don’t ever recall seeing a player who could do so much with a basketball, but he never played on a championship team.”

All-time great Kareem Abdul Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor) recalled a bus trip: “We had two Jewish guys and a couple guys in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. … I had converted to Islam, but I hadn’t told anybody. … I started to talk about my religious beliefs, and we kind of got to the point where we started to listen to each other. … We didn’t try to dominate the conversation with proselytizing and demanding that everybody see it the way one or the other of us wanted to see it. … It was a nice experience.