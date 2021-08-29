COLUMN: Coach's insights, actions should resound today

“Ted Lasso,” the surprise AppleTV+ hit, has received 20 Emmy nominations and rare bipartisan applause.
Jason Sudeikis plays the titular character, a folksy Division II football coach hired by the female owner of a British football (“soccer”) squad to sabotage her philandering ex-husband’s beloved team.
Clueless about the sport, he tries to mold a team by making the players — and those around them — better people.
Katharine Gorka lauded its conservative themes: “Kindness, heroism, personal responsibility.”
Liberal Willa Paskin praised “a red state-coded American as a kindly, gentle internationalist (in) … a world in which American soft power still works and does good.”
Sudeikis calls it “Mr. Rogers meets John Wooden,” the UCLA basketball icon, who was constantly quoted by his high school coach.
I interviewed Wooden often while sports editor at UCLA. I came for hoops quotes. I got insights about life. A distinguished English major at Purdue, Wooden started by reciting a poem.
My head is filled with Woodenisms. Opponents? No, it’s about realizing potential. “The best competition I have is against myself to become better.” “Failure to prepare is preparing to fail.”
Individual “freedom”? Teamwork takes precedence: “An eagerness to sacrifice personal interests of glory for the welfare of all.”
Louisiana State’s “Pistol Pete” Maravich scored 42 points against UCLA, but lost 133-88. Wooden later observed, “I don’t ever recall seeing a player who could do so much with a basketball, but he never played on a championship team.”
“Stay open-minded. Be eager to learn and improve.”
All-time great Kareem Abdul Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor) recalled a bus trip: “We had two Jewish guys and a couple guys in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. … I had converted to Islam, but I hadn’t told anybody. … I started to talk about my religious beliefs, and we kind of got to the point where we started to listen to each other. … We didn’t try to dominate the conversation with proselytizing and demanding that everybody see it the way one or the other of us wanted to see it. … It was a nice experience.
“Coach Wooden … listened and kind of edged us on in order to give everybody the opportunity to speak. … It really brought us close together.”
Wooden’s 1946 Indiana State Teachers College team was invited to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics tournament. He declined. Black players were banned, including reserve Clarence Walker.
“While he wasn’t one that got to play very much, he still was a member of my team and I wouldn’t take the team without him,” Wooden said.
A year later, the NAIA relented. Walker was the first Black to play in a national college basketball tournament.
“(Wooden) stood for something that was not popular,” Walker’s son Kevin said. It “opened the way for today’s athletes and most of them really do not realize it.”
“Ted Lasso” is only peripherally about sports. So are Wooden’s quotes. His insights and actions should resound in today’s society.
Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.