Did a little traveling last week, which meant I also watched a bit of CNN. It was hard to avoid.
They presented an excellent program on the history of presidential impeachment. It was informative and well presented. The thesis advanced was that impeachment is not a good idea. It has some very bad consequences and should be avoided. They reviewed every example of presidential impeachment, with special emphasis on Andrew Johnson as an example of a president who was disliked by almost everyone, had policies the other politicians and much of the public found abhorrent and whom the ruling party wanted gone. Still, he was not removed from office, and the program noted the correctness of that decision.
There were two interesting distractions to what was otherwise a good presentation, and both pointed out what is wrong with much of the media. First, they never mentioned John F. Kennedy’s book titled “Profiles in Courage.” That seemed odd since it was about the impeachment of Johnson and praised the courage of the lone politician who stood up in the face of overwhelming criticism, and his “courageous” vote that kept Johnson from being removed from office.
Second, and this explained why they wanted nothing to do with Kennedy’s book, they ended the program by turning around and demanding that Trump be removed from office, and for almost exactly the reasons the program argued against.
It will take a good therapist to explain the disconnect.
A second program I saw a day or so later was a discussion about the truth. Yes, as you may have guessed, CNN has a corner on that, and it is a constant battle to fight against the lies and distortions of others, especially anything and everything Donald Trump.
A lie can have several definitions. A lie can be overt. A person states that they were in Nebraska when they were actually in Maine.
There are also lies propagated by avoidance. A narrative can be advanced which is less than truthful. It is presented over and over, but nothing contrary to the narrative ever sees the light of day. No one has any reason to question the truthfulness of the narrative because anything that would counter it or even question it is never presented.
You have free articles remaining.
The irony of CNN’s program on truthfulness can again be found in Kennedy’s book, which magically ceased to exist even in a long and otherwise complete analysis of American impeachments.
There is another type of lies CNN and others engage in. It is so transparent one wonders how it could continue. This dishonesty creates political candidates who are boring and mechanical because they are frightened anything they say will be taken out of context.
Senator Snort says, “I wish my opponent would stop monkeying around.”
If Snort is a Trump supporter, CNN reports, “Snort hates monkeys!” A commentator looks seriously into the camera and reports, “Snort’s last comment was VERY troubling.”
So is a lack of honesty, but that is another discussion.
