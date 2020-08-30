COLUMN: Clayson

The current flap over the postal service is so remarkably artificial that it is embarrassing to realize how many people seem to have bought into it.
The whole thing is mass produced, manufactured political BS.
To find your way through it, ask yourself one simple question. Who will benefit most from voting by mail, and who will not benefit?
It is as simple as that.
Don’t buy into the discussions of who is more attuned to democratic
principles. We are told Trump cares nothing for democracy, or that
the Anti-Trump Party wants to eliminate democratic traditions in America. As Biden would say, “Come on, man!”
There is a coronavirus pandemic and more people want to vote by mail, and that group is predominately Democratic. Therefore, the Anti-Trump Party is pushing for vote-by-mail. Trump, understandably, is emphasizing the problems created by a universal vote-by-mail, which, by the way, are very real.
The Anti-Trump Party therefore finds it necessary to minimize the problems with voting by mail, and at the same time open up the possibility of massive fraud. It is an interesting tightrope maneuver.
After the Anti-Trump Party issued its marching order, by magic and within minutes, the media could not find any problems at all associated with voting by mail. Within a day or so, VERY concerned citizens showed up in front of post offices protesting Trump’s dictatorial restriction of the sacred institution.
It is as if the media and certain “concerned citizens” demanded that UFOs be painted pink because Trump says that all UFOs must be painted silver, even though no one has an actual UFO.
The details of voting by mail are determined largely by the states.
These are so varied they have been referred to as “esoteric factors,” which can include deadlines, delivery times, and how the envelope is signed and sealed. Add to all these the normal delays and delivery times that are built into the postal system.
When the ballots are received, election officials must determine if they were received on time, and if the ballots can be verified and accepted.
The claims that the Anti-Trump Party make that there is no fraud in mail voting is absurd. They have already laid the propaganda and legal framework to challenge the election if Trump wins, based on the premise of extensive mail fraud.
Even if the process works perfectly and there is not even a hint of mail-in problems, the process itself will allow extensive mischief.
This is especially true if the election is close.
What happens if Trump wins by 2% of the vote, and several states still have another week or two to count votes? What happens if Biden wins by the same margin, and several states can’t find millions of its ballots?
Trump has already accused the Anti-Trump Party of hating America and wanting to destroy the traditional federal/democratic system. The Anti-Trump Party has already stated that Trump wants to destroy democracy in America. However, by magic, there is no problem with a universal vote-by-mail system.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
