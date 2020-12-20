COLUMN: Christmas gratitude

It has been a hard year.

The ills of our country that usually stay hidden behind the business of our daily lives became obvious to all. There has been a gradual decline in American life for some time, but the pandemic stripped away the veneer and we got a clearer view of the malaise.

Our history wasn’t as glorious as we wanted it to be. We were not nearly as free as we thought we were. Our freedom of speech has been eroded along with freedom of association. We learned that religious services were hot beds of COVID-19, but the virus magically stayed away from riots.

We learned that our governments were run and managed by emperors without clothing who behaved more like children than responsible adults. Emperors who considered most of us as unworthy vassals living out on the edge of civilization.

We discovered that the richest, and potentially the most powerful nation in the world, was not the USA but China.

However, in the midst of all this, Christmas came as usual. It was easy to ignore. I realized I had not noticed the Christmas tree my daughter and two granddaughters had put up in the living room. I knew it was there and walked past it numerous times, but I hadn’t really seen it.