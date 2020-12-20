COLUMN: Christmas gratitude

It has been a hard year.
The ills of our country that usually stay hidden behind the business of our daily lives became obvious to all. There has been a gradual decline in American life for some time, but the pandemic stripped away the veneer and we got a clearer view of the malaise.
Our history wasn’t as glorious as we wanted it to be. We were not nearly as free as we thought we were. Our freedom of speech has been eroded along with freedom of association. We learned that religious services were hot beds of COVID-19, but the virus magically stayed away from riots.
We learned that our governments were run and managed by emperors without clothing who behaved more like children than responsible adults. Emperors who considered most of us as unworthy vassals living out on the edge of civilization.
We discovered that the richest, and potentially the most powerful nation in the world, was not the USA but China.
However, in the midst of all this, Christmas came as usual. It was easy to ignore. I realized I had not noticed the Christmas tree my daughter and two granddaughters had put up in the living room. I knew it was there and walked past it numerous times, but I hadn’t really seen it.
Realizing something amiss, after everyone had gone to bed I went out and stood in front of the tree, just looking at it.
Doing so, I remembered what church leaders have been advocating this Christmas season … the power and the necessity of gratefulness.
Indeed, we have so much to be thankful for. My father had two sisters who died young, one was only 2 years old and the other was 17.
Currently, both would have lived. My father died of a heart condition that now is routinely corrected.
Almost no one knows someone who has lived through a famine. We take it for granted that we have electricity, running water, central heating, and sanitation.
My wife put out a family notebook on which anyone can write what they are grateful for. Most write a short note, and these have been instructive.
They don’t write about politics, or the large issues of the day. The grateful notes are about little things; things we hardly notice until someone points them out. Someone did a kind deed. Someone cooked a good meal. Someone smiled.
Christmas is not about the things that have gone wrong, but the things that have gone right.
As we age, it is not about what gifts we get. Most of us don’t want anything that the good people around us can afford. We want a grateful heart. We wish to see the triumph of kindness and gratitude promised by the birth of him we honor at Christmas.
Like Isaiah noted so long ago. “For you shall go out in joy and be led forth in peace; the mountains and the hills before you shall break forth into singing, and all the trees of the field shall clap their hands (Isaiah 55:12).
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
