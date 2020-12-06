COLUMN: Choose an ag secretary with experience, expertise, and boldness

None of this comes as a surprise to farmers, ranchers, or most ag organizations that have fought to keep a “farmer” in charge of USDA despite rising consumer and food aid dominance.

Now, however, they face a change they’ve known was coming for decades. Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, a 20-year veteran of the House Ag Committee, an attorney and former prosecutor, the first Black mayor of Warrensville, Ohio, and a noted expert on child nutrition and food aid programs, is angling to the be the next secretary of agriculture.

If government experience, farm policymaking, and expertise in USDA’s largest program area are any measures, Fudge is a highly qualified candidate. Any shortcoming on, say, the inner workings of crop insurance or the Forest Service, can be addressed as they have been by every past secretary: choosing area specialists as undersecretaries or deputy undersecretaries.

Will Marcia Fudge be the next secretary of agriculture?

On the face of it, she should be a shoo-in; her resume, expertise, and politics perfectly align with what USDA needs and what Joe Biden, the president-elect, preaches. It would, however, be a bold choice.

Are we as a nation and we in agriculture that bold?

The Farm and Food File is published weekly through the U.S. and Canada. Source material and contact information are posted at www.farmandfoodfile.com.

