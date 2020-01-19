COLUMN: Children running the world

From the White House to the halls of Congress, from Tehran to Moscow, from Pyongyang to Wall Street to The New York Times, it appears the whole world is now being run by 14-year-olds.

Like the 14-year-old Bernadette Soubirous, the saint of Lourdes, Greta Thunberg is now the child saint of the anthropocentric warming cult.

However, she is reported to be 16, which makes her several years older than those nominating her for a Nobel Prize.

Entire countries are now controlled by 14-year-olds. North Korea, Iran, Russia, Venezuela along with Canada and the United States can all serve as examples. A 14-year-old hiding in his bedroom couldn’t come up with a better fantasy than North Korea’s leader, including the method of executing people who may have “dissed” you.

Foreign policies are direct. “If I shoot a missile at you, you better not shoot a missile at me, or I will shoot a bigger missile at you.”

There are no adults in the house.

In this election year, there are dozens of candidates but still no adults. All of them are making grandiose proposals characteristic of people who apparently know of little outside their own neighborhood, and who can’t read the economic literature because it contains too many big words.