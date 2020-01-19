COLUMN: Children running the world

From the White House to the halls of Congress, from Tehran to Moscow, from Pyongyang to Wall Street to The New York Times, it appears the whole world is now being run by 14-year-olds.
Like the 14-year-old Bernadette Soubirous, the saint of Lourdes, Greta Thunberg is now the child saint of the anthropocentric warming cult.
However, she is reported to be 16, which makes her several years older than those nominating her for a Nobel Prize.
Entire countries are now controlled by 14-year-olds. North Korea, Iran, Russia, Venezuela along with Canada and the United States can all serve as examples. A 14-year-old hiding in his bedroom couldn’t come up with a better fantasy than North Korea’s leader, including the method of executing people who may have “dissed” you.
Foreign policies are direct. “If I shoot a missile at you, you better not shoot a missile at me, or I will shoot a bigger missile at you.”
There are no adults in the house.
In this election year, there are dozens of candidates but still no adults. All of them are making grandiose proposals characteristic of people who apparently know of little outside their own neighborhood, and who can’t read the economic literature because it contains too many big words.
A German youth by the name of Mikail Akar was recently named as a pre-school Picasso. He throws paint at a canvas, and the result looks very much like paint thrown at a canvas, which, if thrown by the correct person is evidently the highest expression of art. But what has really caught the attention of the media is his age. Instead of being 14, the new Picasso is seven. Mikail will learn when he is 14 that anyone can throw paint at a canvas, but only an artist throwing paint at a canvas can produce art.
Meanwhile, the American Congress, driven by demonic rage, is obsessed with removing Trump from office. The impeachment circus could serve as a textbook on 14-year-old psychological development and add proof to neurologists’ claim that the frontal lobe of the human brain is not fully mature until late in the teenage years.
The White House response has been “Oh yeah, if you call me a name, I’ll call you a worse one! I’m a pig? You’re a scum-sucking pig!”
All of which is giving an undeserved bad name to pigs.
Then there is the media and the 14-year-olds who run it. The New York Times talks about things that happen under “Trump’s rule.” If Trump truly did “rule,” does any adult believe that 90% of the media would be opposed to anything he did or said? Would real adults create a narrative and then reinterpret or remove anything that doesn’t fit that narrative, and then call what remains “news?”
There is an exception. Educational bureaucrats spend most of their time in meetings. They have meetings that go on for days, with a pre-meeting before the day-long meetings, and a planning meeting before the pre-meeting. No 14-year-old could sit that long doing nothing of real importance.
Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.