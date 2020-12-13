COLUMN: Celebrate whenever you wish

I have a hard-fast rule: No Christmas decorations until after Thanksgiving. This rule is immutable. Personally, I believe there were 11 original Commandments, but one didn’t fit onto the stone tablets. That commandment was: Thou Shalt Not Put Up Christmas Lights Until After Turkey Leftovers Are Consumed.
You see, it was just too long.
Yet, nevertheless, it is true. Well, at least it was. Until this year. Here’s what happened at my house.
I put up Christmas decorations on Thanksgiving because I needed Christmas spirit. This has been a tough year. Contentious politics, pandemic fear and lockdowns, and for me (and too many others) there has been unemployment. Even when I find plenty to do, the days are long. Actually, the nights are long, too. My wife asked if I’ve become Amish because I settle in when the sun goes down and get up well before dawn.
We have kids in school (my wife works full time), and they are on their old traditional schedules. I’m convinced, however, that when they’ve confirmed I am sound asleep they party into the night. Because no one but me is up with the cows and chickens.
This year, and the year that will soon follow, must have new rules. In fact, I’m going to be so bold as to call them “commandments.” Here are the New Commandments learned from 2020:
- Thou Shall Celebrate Whenever One Chooses (there has been too little joy this year and, therefore, we should show our feelings for the people, things, and events we love all year round).
- No One Shall Heretofore Care About the Weather (whether it is sunny, cloudy, snowy, rainy, warm, or cold, each day will be embraced as the best day it could possibly be. We have already dealt with lousy days, why let temperature be a factor?)
- Thou Shalt Not Depend on Social Media for Information Except for Recipes (too much time on our hands during pandemic lockdowns has created a cybersphere of confrontational dialogue. Believe me when I say blood pressure drops with less time
- online).
- Honor Thy Father and Thy Mother (it can’t hurt to double down on that one).
- Parents
- Shalt Not Scold Children for Being Children (the younger generations have been exemplary through this. Yes, some have been too “social” at times, but their lives were interrupted in ways we never imagined. Going to school online with limited gatherings during the most socially conscious time of their lives and they have adjusted well!)
- We Shall Appreciate Hugs and Genuine Contact (when that day comes when we can actually touch, we must never take human contact for granted again).
- Thou Shalt Not Bear False Witness (that one exists already, too, but it has been discarded. Almost completely. We must learn to replace blame with truth. Not easy, but necessary).
- And finally, Thou Shall Have Blessed Holidays and Bring in Every New Year with Renewed Optimism and Faith.
Here’s to believing, once again, that the best is yet to come! Now, is anyone up for an early Easter egg hunt?
Gary Kroeger is a former local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.