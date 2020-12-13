COLUMN: Celebrate whenever you wish

I have a hard-fast rule: No Christmas decorations until after Thanksgiving. This rule is immutable. Personally, I believe there were 11 original Commandments, but one didn’t fit onto the stone tablets. That commandment was: Thou Shalt Not Put Up Christmas Lights Until After Turkey Leftovers Are Consumed.

You see, it was just too long.

Yet, nevertheless, it is true. Well, at least it was. Until this year. Here’s what happened at my house.

I put up Christmas decorations on Thanksgiving because I needed Christmas spirit. This has been a tough year. Contentious politics, pandemic fear and lockdowns, and for me (and too many others) there has been unemployment. Even when I find plenty to do, the days are long. Actually, the nights are long, too. My wife asked if I’ve become Amish because I settle in when the sun goes down and get up well before dawn.

We have kids in school (my wife works full time), and they are on their old traditional schedules. I’m convinced, however, that when they’ve confirmed I am sound asleep they party into the night. Because no one but me is up with the cows and chickens.