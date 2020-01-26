COLUMN: Caucuses kick off wild campaign

Writers who cover the political field are constantly trying to inform us before an election who is going to win and even why the other candidate lost. The most attractive feature of this approach is that it totally lacks accountability. It is extremely difficult to recall in November who predicted winners and losers in October.

It is the same this year as we close in on the Iowa caucuses a week from Monday. The race this year is so close anyone predicting results before the calculation is completed is asking an individual to exchange gold coins for fool’s gold. Not that it will stop prognosticators from trying.

What to look at, from my perspective, is not necessarily who wins but the margins of votes, or in the case of Iowa, the differences between delegates accumulated by each contender. Everyone needs to remember that the role of Iowa and other early states is not to declare the ultimate nominee but simply to narrow the field between those who have a realistic shot of giving the acceptance speech on the last night of their party’s nominating convention, and those who will be going back to their prior occupation.

I bring this up now because what has happened here could, with some degree of accuracy, predict whether the process is going to lead to a quick selection of the party’s nominee or a longer political battle.