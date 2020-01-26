COLUMN: Caucuses kick off wild campaign

Writers who cover the political field are constantly trying to inform us before an election who is going to win and even why the other candidate lost. The most attractive feature of this approach is that it totally lacks accountability. It is extremely difficult to recall in November who predicted winners and losers in October.
It is the same this year as we close in on the Iowa caucuses a week from Monday. The race this year is so close anyone predicting results before the calculation is completed is asking an individual to exchange gold coins for fool’s gold. Not that it will stop prognosticators from trying.
What to look at, from my perspective, is not necessarily who wins but the margins of votes, or in the case of Iowa, the differences between delegates accumulated by each contender. Everyone needs to remember that the role of Iowa and other early states is not to declare the ultimate nominee but simply to narrow the field between those who have a realistic shot of giving the acceptance speech on the last night of their party’s nominating convention, and those who will be going back to their prior occupation.
I bring this up now because what has happened here could, with some degree of accuracy, predict whether the process is going to lead to a quick selection of the party’s nominee or a longer political battle.
Recall how upset Bernie Sanders’ supporters were when the difference between the senator and Hillary Clinton was less than .02 percentage points four years ago. But that criticism stopped rather quickly when succeeding caucuses and primaries showed the same razor thin line of victory or defeat for the two contestants. We all remember that struggle went on deep into the primary process.
I don’t know and can’t predict who will win Iowa, if anyone. People whose political judgement I respect label the situation in Iowa a “befuddlement.” Candidates grab narrow leads in one poll only to fall back in the next one. Four are viable, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is on the rise. The large percentage of truly undecided potential caucus attendees is unprecedented, and even those who say they are committed to a particular candidate indicate a willingness to change favorites.
Given all of this, I think New Hampshire may be more important than Iowa in terms of narrowing the field simply because I cannot see a situation in which the loser between Elizabeth Warren and Sanders walks out of that state with much to talk about. Just for a brief time, however; the one who falls to second in their neighboring state won’t quit trying.
History, normally a guide, doesn’t help much here. If one looks back at prior process, it is true that multiple candidates have survived the early states and continued to compete in subsequent elections. One can look at former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s win in Iowa and subsequent strong run in the field of three, the others being Mitt Romney and Sen. John McCain, but it was McCain who ultimately prevailed. The opposite can be found in the clear winner, Al Gore, in Iowa’s 2000 contest vanquishing New Jersey Sen. Bill Bradley and quickly securing the nomination.
But never have we seen what I think we are going to see on Feb. 3 from Des Moines, four and possibly five all ready and able to claim some degree of success. Now consider this additional factor: On Super Tuesday, Mike Bloomberg and his millions of dollars lay in wait. Not forgetting that businessman Tom Steyer is showing he’s ever more willing to put more chips into the pot.
What all this means is that when all is said and done, the Democratic National Committee’s debate format will have done more to eliminate candidates than all the early states combined.
Ignore political forecasters, because history does not provide a comparable situation to the one we are about to experience. Get a comfortable seat in the passenger car because we are all in for a very long train ride, which makes this whole thing kind of exciting.
The snows of the heartland and “Iowa nice” will long be forgotten when June turns to July, and we still might not know the party’s candidate for president of the United States.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.