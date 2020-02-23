COLUMN: Caucuses have lost relevance

“To caucus, or not to caucus, that is the question: Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, or to take Arms against a Sea of troubles.”
Hamlet’s introspection finds relevance with Iowa Democrats contemplating the future of presidential fortunes. It’s safe to assume we will no longer be first in the nation. In fact, it’s probably a safe bet Iowa will never see another presidential candidate.
Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, called Iowa an “embarrassment” and believes Iowa is not representative of the diversity of the Democratic Party.
The baby (Iowa) is going to be thrown out with the bath water (DNC shortsightedness).
Let’s go back to the beginning.
The Iowa caucuses were successful for 46 years. Iowans became adept and principled when it came to evaluating candidates. We are informed and unafraid to confront candidates, as well as each other, with tough questions. Our questions were not rural-specific, but representative of domestic and foreign affairs, and Iowa Democrats are progressive. It was in Iowa, after all, where a relatively unknown candidate named Barack Obama emerged in 2008.
In this past cycle, Pete Buttigieg, inching out a win from a virtual tie with Bernie Sanders, was nationally unknown before Iowa. Elizabeth Warren also did well and four years ago it was a groundswell of support in Iowa that started her journey.
Lack of diversity?
Yes, Iowa is predominately white. But Iowa also is, historically, progressive.
Our caucuses were an authentic interaction where voters “kicked the tires.” It didn’t require name recognition or deep pockets to grab a soapbox in the town square.
What happened?
Enough already with the bad “app” or what the DNC or Iowa Democratic Party knew or didn’t. Sure, things coulda-woulda-shoulda been done differently. I wish to high heaven tests had been run, but that’s 20/20 hindsight. The problem was not systemic incompetence.
Success became the problem with the caucuses.
Success over decades drew more and more media into Iowa (earlier and earlier) to cover our uniquely useful institution. And media, as it always does, creates stories and dramatic narratives with endless tribal council polling. Our homespun process became a season of “Survivor.”
Success also drew out the soulless side of politics as some people followed instructions from right wing fringe sites to flood phone lines to disrupt reporting.
What should have been considered no more than a hiccup requiring a little time to fix, was catastrophic for a media-timed TV show vying for cash and prizes.
Iowa let the game show down.
Sadly, “all the world’s a stage” and we probably won’t see our caucus, as it was, again. If there is one, it will be relegated to coverage on “MeTV.” Charmingly nostalgic, but hardly relevant.
Gary Kroeger is a local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.