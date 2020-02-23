COLUMN: Caucuses have lost relevance

“To caucus, or not to caucus, that is the question: Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, or to take Arms against a Sea of troubles.”

Hamlet’s introspection finds relevance with Iowa Democrats contemplating the future of presidential fortunes. It’s safe to assume we will no longer be first in the nation. In fact, it’s probably a safe bet Iowa will never see another presidential candidate.

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, called Iowa an “embarrassment” and believes Iowa is not representative of the diversity of the Democratic Party.

The baby (Iowa) is going to be thrown out with the bath water (DNC shortsightedness).

Let’s go back to the beginning.

The Iowa caucuses were successful for 46 years. Iowans became adept and principled when it came to evaluating candidates. We are informed and unafraid to confront candidates, as well as each other, with tough questions. Our questions were not rural-specific, but representative of domestic and foreign affairs, and Iowa Democrats are progressive. It was in Iowa, after all, where a relatively unknown candidate named Barack Obama emerged in 2008.