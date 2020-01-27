COLUMN: Caucus field finally gelling

A week on the campaign trail in Iowa with the leading Democratic presidential candidates suggested the field may be starting to solidify — finally.

Iowa Democrats have been especially studious this caucus season. Recent polling showed even in the final month before the caucuses, roughly half of likely participants were yet to make up their minds or remained open to having their minds changed.

Still, over this past week there were signs more and more Iowa Democrats are narrowing that short list to just one candidate, the one for which they plan to caucus Feb. 3.

Over the span of a few days, I covered events featuring each of the four who are leading the polls: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg. And at each stop, it was noticeably more common to find voters who had made up their mind for whom they plan to caucus.

Until recently, it was easy to find undecided Democrats in the crowds. This past week, the number of decided Democrats appeared on the rise. It was far more common to come across Democrats who have settled on their preferred candidate.