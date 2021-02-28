COLUMN: Can math be racist?

All of which is a neat way of saying, “We are very smart, but we don’t have a clue what we are doing.”

Teachers will “shift” their beliefs and practices toward anti-racist math education. Readers will not be quite sure what “anti-racist math education” is, but it sounds like how a person might describe a wine. Hmm. A basic education with just a hint of math and with that very sophisticated anti-racist aftertaste.

“By centering antiracism, we model how to be antiracist math educators with accountability.” So, we “center” antiracism. Does that mean everything else about math education revolves around anti-racism, sort of like a planet around a star? In which case, “anti-racism” becomes the star and mathematics becomes the secondary planet. Besides, what is “anti-racism?”

In plain English, that would mean being opposed to racism. Would that not then mean one should be in favor of “equality?” No, that would create an insufficient praxis. The handbook makes it clear that “anti-racism” is a rejection of equality.