COLUMN: Can math be racist?

For decades, many educational professionals have been more interested in social movements than in education. This may explain a report out of Oregon. Some schools are considering a new approach to teaching mathematics.
As their literature affirms, the approach deals with “math equity” and is, “a pathway to equitable math instruction,” that “centers Black, Latinx, and multilingual students in grades 5-9.”
It “advocates for a collective approach to dismantling white supremacy,” including condemning such things as requiring students to show their work. “This reinforces quantity over quality when teachers reduce math teaching to things that are more easily measurable, like literal math.”
The handbook of the program is a mixture of good ideas for teaching, lots of educational jargon, all interspersed with a thread of “anti-racism.”
Consider the following: “Building on the framework, teachers engage with critical praxis in order to shift their instructional beliefs and practices toward antiracist math education.”
Don’t fret if you don’t know what that means. Modern educational literature is full of jargon designed to allow practitioners to think they are doing something more intellectual than mere education. The term “critical praxis” is an example. Praxis has to do with finding a practical application of a theory. What is meant by “critical” seems to be floating in the air. It could mean almost anything, but given its professorial origins it might mean “emendation,” which has to do with alternating something for improvement.
All of which is a neat way of saying, “We are very smart, but we don’t have a clue what we are doing.”
Teachers will “shift” their beliefs and practices toward anti-racist math education. Readers will not be quite sure what “anti-racist math education” is, but it sounds like how a person might describe a wine. Hmm. A basic education with just a hint of math and with that very sophisticated anti-racist aftertaste.
“By centering antiracism, we model how to be antiracist math educators with accountability.” So, we “center” antiracism. Does that mean everything else about math education revolves around anti-racism, sort of like a planet around a star? In which case, “anti-racism” becomes the star and mathematics becomes the secondary planet. Besides, what is “anti-racism?”
In plain English, that would mean being opposed to racism. Would that not then mean one should be in favor of “equality?” No, that would create an insufficient praxis. The handbook makes it clear that “anti-racism” is a rejection of equality.
We are already familiar with adding an adjective to “justice” to turn a word into its opposite meaning. Which brings us back to the praxis. “If we want to dismantle racism, then we must also build a movement for economic justice.” An example given for “economic justice” calls for more taxes on corporations. Maybe the new math could finally show us how corporate taxes are not just shifted to consumers.
If you are still a bit confused by the new math, just remember you are a victim of the misguided narratives you may have been taught under a system of white supremacy.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.