It is a question most of the national press, with their focus on the early nominating states — Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada — have largely ignored. But when Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York and highly successful businessman, announced he would run for president and bypass the four early states, it raised the question of the future: Will independent wealth be the deciding factor in determining who will be the presidential nominees?
The candidate made clear his strategy. Skip every contest until Super Tuesday and seek to win those states with a carefully crafted media campaign. It is an ambitious if unusual path he seeks to follow. Those fourteen states on Super Tuesday, which follows Nevada’s contest nine days earlier, include among others California and Texas. But they also are spread across the nation and consist in the South of Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, and Arkansas. From the north comes Massachusetts and Vermont. Minnesota represents the Midwest, and Oklahoma, Colorado and Utah also come into play.
Political prognosticators hold California, Texas and Colorado to be particularly important because of the number of delegates selected who will attend the Democratic National Committee’s summer convention. This makes sense, especially when one considers the cost of campaigning in those states.
But Bloomberg is prepared to spend the money. Early estimates from his campaign place the initial investment between $37 million and $58 million dollars, with a promise he’ll spend at least $150 million. He certainly can afford it since the latest estimates of his net worth place it well above $60 billion. Recent reports from California and Texas indicate his campaign made weekend buys in local markets in the half-million-dollar range.
No other perceived winner of the four early states, even sweeping all four, will have the financial resources to compete in paid and internet advertising against that mountain of money. With the rise of his name identification and the requisite amount of campaign funds, the former mayor can easily gain admission to any DNC sponsored debates or other public forums. In fact, it is conceivable Bloomberg could be the first candidate ever to win the nomination without having shaken a voter’s hand!
A little of what Bloomberg is doing nationally is taking place in the early states. Three candidates are attempting to win by using, primarily, their own financial resources. Tom Steyer, who describes himself as an “activist,” Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur, and former congressman John Delaney all seek to strike electoral success in either Iowa or New Hampshire. Despite some splendid and earnest on-the-ground efforts by the three, plus adequate paid media, none are at this point competitive.
Now nothing the former mayor of New York is doing is illegal or unconstitutional. Something different from Citizens United, which allowed corporations to spend pooled money on behalf of candidates and causes, is at play here. Bloomberg is using his own money. Secondly, while he may never meet personally with a voter with this endeavor, he was mayor of New York for three terms.
But this undertaking may bring back again why early states are important. I want a president who has a little mud on their boots from walking across a farm yard, grease on their sleeve from shaking the hands of a mechanic, or has sat in a living room listening to the individual who can’t get the lifesaving medicine because of a drug company’s desire to charge unreasonable fees.
I like when the long-shot candidate who may have the best ideas still has a reasonable chance to succeed.
But I also know that if the mayor can win the presidency in the manner he proposes, American political life will never be the same again.
