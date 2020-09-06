COLUMN: By definition, everyone is a racist

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is time to stop cowering. Charges of racism have become meaningless.

There are so many definitions that currently, by one definition or another, everyone is a racist.

Forget about the past. You may still have a self-image of yourself which is free of racism. You may claim you have never done anything racist, or discriminated in any way. You may even count your anti-discrimination credentials. Your support, or even your “fight” for equality may be fresh in your memory.

Doesn’t matter. There is nothing you can do. None of that will save you.

Somewhere there is a definition that will make you, no matter who you are or what you have done, a racist.

College administrators and some politicians are especially pathetic in this regard. They believe that if they pay a sufficient indulgence, their racial sins will be forgiven. Where’s Martin Luther when we need him?

If you are a white male, you are automatically a racist. Since classifying an entire race with a universal negative is racist, the people calling white males racist are racists.