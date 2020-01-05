Since this is a new year and a good percent of our nation is going back to school, it is time to review the Undeniable Laws of Education.
1. No level of incompetency can keep an education administrator from his or her next job. This rule is self-evident and anyone in Iowa with a memory span longer than a year can give substantiating chapter and verse.
2. The people who teach the most are paid the least. This rule applies from kindergarten through graduate school. The more you teach, the less you’re paid. Just as there may be a Deep State, there is definitely a Deep Bureaucracy of Education. They are not bad people, but they are naturally more interested in bureaucracy than they are in education. Money will go to what they are actually interested in.
3. An instructor in the bush is worth two in the classroom. Educational bureaucracies prize what they don’t have, and demean and ignore what they have. They can’t help it; it is part of the bureaucratic mindset.
4. What educational bureaucrats are praising in public they are destroying in private. At one time, I thought this was purposeful, but it really comes down to a consequence of runaway bureaucracies. If educators are given freedom and allowed to use their creativity, occasionally something magical will happen. A colleague once described this as catching lightning in a bottle. This happened once with the University of Northern Iowa’s accounting program. It became one of the leading programs in the world. That is a fact, not hype. People were hired who knew how to teach accounting to undergraduates.
Classes could be created and removed almost overnight to accommodate needs, and, as one person put it, to “dance with those who brung you.”
In other words, action to fit the students.
Bureaucracies cannot tolerate this. Bureaucracies cannot abide creativity, unpredictability, and genius. If a teacher wants to create a new class, she will spend more than a year just filling out forms. Her immediate lower ranking bureaucrats will then spend another half year filling out forms and going to meetings. (They spend at least half of their time going to meetings.) At this point, the class may or may not be allowed.
This all leads to law number five.
5. You can’t get there from here. Consider the problem of college tuition and the debt it has created. You will notice the cause is never addressed. Politicians are quick to offer patches and massively expensive and ultimately freedom-denying solutions, but no one goes to the root cause.
The cause of runaway tuition is as basic as the sun rising in the east. Runaway tuition is caused by runaway education and government bureaucracies. Keep in mind that bureaucracies do process, they do not do outcomes. If you have problems with that, just ask a bureaucracy if a newly created vice-president in charge of diversity can work himself out of a job.
