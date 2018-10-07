If they didn’t already, the 2020 Iowa caucuses are starting to feel a bit more real, not like some faraway event looming in the distance, years away.
Official and potential presidential candidates have been traipsing around Iowa for the better part of two years already. And yet the 2020 caucuses in some ways have felt more like a recent college graduate would about retirement. There’s a lot of other stuff that’s going to happen first.
But with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker’s visit to Iowa over the weekend to speak at the Iowa Democratic Party’s annual fall fundraiser, the 2020 caucuses are starting to feel more like that wedding that seems a long ways off but in truth will be here before you know it.
Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, is the first top-tier, as-yet undeclared presidential candidate — in terms of prominence — to visit the first-in-the-nation caucus state this cycle since the June primaries.
Booker has not made any official statement about 2020 and says he wants to come to Iowa to help Democrats win in this fall’s midterm elections. But, as we know, no politician comes to Iowa by accident.
His Iowa visit is enough to make put the caucuses on Democrats’ minds.
Other declared and potential 2020 candidates have been coming around, too. Rep. John Delaney, D-Maryland, has already visited all 99 counties. He’s also put up TV ads. U.S. Reps. Eric Swalwell, of California, and Tim Ryan, of Ohio, have also gotten to know Iowa well.
We even had a visit from Californian and Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti.
But Booker’s appearance was the first post-primary stop by a candidate who needs no introduction here.
Obviously, he won’t be the last. It’s only a matter of time before people like Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren (who are so familiar we don’t need to remind folks they’re senators) start making their way to Iowa.
Or, if they decided they’re interested, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.
The big names opted to steer clear of Iowa for much of this midterm campaign — Election Day is just one month from Tuesday. Booker is prying the lid off.
But it’s not his first dalliance with Iowa Democrats. Booker started planting the seeds for this moment when he visited the Iowa Democratic delegates at the party’s national convention in Philadelphia in 2016. His remarks both to the convention and later to just the Iowa delegates were well-received.
While Booker is the first big name to step foot in Iowa this cycle, the state is not being completely ignored by others. Harris endorsed and hosted a fundraiser for Iowa Secretary of State candidate Deidre DeJear, and CBS News reported Warren has been in touch with former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack. Biden also has stayed in touch with Democratic friends in Dubuque.
And Sanders was here earlier this year. In February, he returned to the state he barely lost to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 caucuses, helping out Pete D’Alessandro, who was his a top campaign aide who ran in the Democratic primary for Congress this year.
But Booker has chosen to wade first into Iowa’s first-in-the-nation waters. If he makes it to the state party’s fall fundraiser, he gets the first big bullhorn. It will be interesting to hear his message and see how Iowa Democrats respond, whether he makes the most of this opportunity.
Either way, a lot will happen between this weekend and early February 2020.
But that doesn’t feel so far away anymore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.