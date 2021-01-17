COLUMN: Blood washes away; lies will be remembered

Nor was I surprised that the mob mobilized after given what sounded to it like orders by the White House. After four years of lies upon lies — “The pandemic will be gone by Easter.” “This is the best economy ever.” “We won the election by a landslide.” — there simply wasn’t enough oxygen left on either end of Pennsylvania Avenue for fact or truth to have a fighting chance in any debate, let alone a riot.

What was shocking, however, was the pure hatred the attackers carried from the White House to the Capitol. They believed that killing Vice President Mike Pence and murdering Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi would somehow keep Donald Trump in office after Jan. 20.

Where did they get such a crazy idea? Had they never been to the U.S. Capitol before that day?

Had they not heard how its statues still call every American to defend both liberty and the rule of law?

Had they never read the words — some given as last words — of Americans who believed so deeply in free elections that they died so even fools and traitors could walk in their shadows as free people?

Did they not see the pall their rioting cast on the honored dead of Concord, Gettysburg, Iwo Jima, Khe Sanh, or Fallujah?