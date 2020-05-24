COLUMN: Blaming pandemic on the past

It was akin to paraphrasing Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now”: “It’s facts’ illusions that I recall, I really don’t know facts at all.”

Ron Klain — later Obama’s Ebola outbreak response coordinator in 2014 — responded, “The Obama administration tested 1 million people for H1N1 in the first month after the first U.S. diagnosed case. The first US coronavirus case was 50+ days ago. And we haven’t even tested 10,000 people yet.”

During the Ebola epidemic, Obama dispatched medical and military personnel to West Africa to try to contain it after 28,000 cases and 11,000 deaths. Granted, he only did so after a traveler from Libera landed in Dallas with the affliction.

Congress allocated $5.6 million to fight the disease and the U.S. worked with international partners “to prevent, prepare for, and respond” to it — instead of going it alone, Trump’s preference. A vaccine was developed. That outbreak ended in 2016.

Public health crisis testing protocols had been established during the Bush administration with the 2004 Project BioShield Act. Predating Trump’s supposedly innovative Project Warp Speed, the Food and Drug Administration was empowered to fast track approval of any promising new treatment.