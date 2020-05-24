COLUMN: Blaming pandemic on the past

It’s pretty clear Donald Trump believes Barack Obama was a time traveler.
Let’s start with his “birthergate” obsession, long ago preceding the mysterious Obamagate conspiracy he’s now promoting with his Fox News entourage.
Trump claimed Obama was born in Kenya, not Hawaii as recorded in state archives and a Honolulu Star-Bulletin birth notice. Trump contended Obama’s grandparents devised the fraud.
But time travel is just as delusional. Consider Trump’s April 30 statement.
After declaring on March 6, “Anybody that wants a (coronavirus) test can get a test,” that still hadn’t happened. Why? Blame Obama!
“The last administration left us nothing,” Trump said. “We started off with bad, broken tests, and obsolete tests.”
Because COVID-19 didn’t exist during Obama’s presidency, he would have had to travel back in time and returned to alert epidemiologists about a potential pandemic.
On March 6, Trump also blamed Obama for swine flu deaths in 2009.
“If you go back to the swine flu, it was nothing like this, they didn’t do testing like this, and they lost approximately 14,000 people. They started thinking about testing when it was far too late,” Trump said.
It was akin to paraphrasing Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now”: “It’s facts’ illusions that I recall, I really don’t know facts at all.”
Ron Klain — later Obama’s Ebola outbreak response coordinator in 2014 — responded, “The Obama administration tested 1 million people for H1N1 in the first month after the first U.S. diagnosed case. The first US coronavirus case was 50+ days ago. And we haven’t even tested 10,000 people yet.”
During the Ebola epidemic, Obama dispatched medical and military personnel to West Africa to try to contain it after 28,000 cases and 11,000 deaths. Granted, he only did so after a traveler from Libera landed in Dallas with the affliction.
Congress allocated $5.6 million to fight the disease and the U.S. worked with international partners “to prevent, prepare for, and respond” to it — instead of going it alone, Trump’s preference. A vaccine was developed. That outbreak ended in 2016.
Public health crisis testing protocols had been established during the Bush administration with the 2004 Project BioShield Act. Predating Trump’s supposedly innovative Project Warp Speed, the Food and Drug Administration was empowered to fast track approval of any promising new treatment.
In 2016, Pentagon aide Christopher Kirchhoff wrote a report about lessons learned from the Ebola outbreak. He said this about the Trump administration’s preparedness for COVID-19:
“The increased budgets that we had established to expand the number of testing sites, to try to pick up novel pathogens, were cut. … And the next tranche of payments to strengthen our domestic preparedness was not made. So those failures I noticed and worried about greatly. And then it was shortly after that that the (National Security Council’s Global Health Security and Biodefense directorate) was disbanded.”
Not able to travel back in time like his predecessor, Trump asserted on March 6, “I don’t take responsibility at all.”
Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.
