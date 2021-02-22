COLUMN: Bill to constrain absentee voting speeds forward

A wide-ranging bill that would dramatically alter the shape of Iowa’s elections could go from public introduction to state law in little more than a week.

Hey, who says the gears of government grind slowly?

It’s inspiring to know that state lawmakers are capable of acting swiftly when the spirit so moves. There are times when the needs are critical and rapid action is required by the Legislature.

This, unfortunately, is not one of those times.

The elections bill would make many significant changes to Iowa’s elections system, which in 2020 produced the state’s highest-ever voter turnout. If the bill is passed into law, Iowa’s early voting period would become one of the shortest in the country, and county elections officials would have fewer options for expanding early and absentee voting.

In other words, the very tools that helped produce Iowa’s most successful election would be significantly constrained or even eliminated.

Republicans who have introduced the legislation are arguing their case, that the changes are needed to ensure Iowa’s elections remain safe and secure, and to ensure elections are operated the same across all of the state’s 99 counties.