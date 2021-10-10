COLUMN: Big Tech must be made to act responsibly

Facebook recently dinged my account because a message to a relative stated we shared our birthday with infamous Italian fascist Benito Mussolini.

Facebook’s algorithm discerned terrorist tendencies, so my posts were restricted for 30 days for failure to “follow (its) standards.”

When I was Courier editor, my colleagues and I acted as “gatekeepers,” vetting stories for accuracy as well as fact-challenged letters.

Algorithms — computer coding — are the new gatekeepers and revenue generators. They enable search engines and online sites to customize stories and ads to your perceived preferences — “relevance feedback” — based on your clicks.

In this social media “post-truth” era, Business Insider reports Team Halo, a campaign by medical professionals to share COVID facts, is hitting a wall countering “anti-vaxxers’ ill-formed opinions. .... Dark net vendors trying to sell fake COVID vaccine cards. Fringe doctors telling people to inject themselves with bleach or horse dewormer.”

Because anybody can upload anything — tweets, posts, blogs and videos — facts be damned (echoing the “casual dishonesty” of the Trump administration, as former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham stated).

Bots — automated social media accounts — exacerbate misinformation by impersonating people and targeting individuals susceptible to conspiracy theories. The Observatory of Social Media (OSoMe) at Indiana University and England’s University of Warwick found 15% of all 2017 Twitter accounts were bots.

An outlandish 2016 Facebook post that Hillary Clinton was part of a pedophile ring using a Washington pizzeria was pushed by the Breitbart and Info Wars far-right sites, going viral on Twitter, abetted by Russian bots.

A Northeastern University study showed U.S. conservatives were more receptive to misinformation. But OSoMe found both parties wore blinders.

Republicans were more likely to mistake bots as humans in posts promoting conservative ideas; Democrats thought humans expressing conservative ideas were bots.

Yet OSoMe was “targeted by a disinformation campaign” claiming its research was “a politically motivated effort to suppress free speech,” “spread virally mostly in the conservative echo chamber.” Fact-checked articles debunking it were read mainly by “the liberal community.”

Misinformation need not rule. Iowa City native Frances Haugen, a former Facebook (and Google) data scientist turned whistleblower, told senators last week that Facebook puts “astronomical profits before people.”

“We can have social media we enjoy that connects us without tearing our democracy apart or putting our children in danger, and sowing ethnic violence around the world,” she said.

That Big Tech can’t delete Big Lies is a Big Deception. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube removed fewer than one in 20 false posts in 2020, even after being alerted to them, according to the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

OSoMe created a Hoaxy app to help reporters spot hoaxes and Botslayer to do what its name implies.

Big Tech must be made to make social responsibility paramount.

Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.

