COLUMN: Biden VP search shows he's too old to be president

The previous oldest? Ronald Reagan left office at 77 after two terms in office — younger than Biden would be on Day One of his presidency. And Reagan’s second term was filled with speculation that he had suffered mental decline and wasn’t the man he used to be.

There’s an implicit sense, when a candidate runs for president, that he or she will want to serve two terms if elected. That way, the president is not a lame duck upon taking office. But with Biden, that would be asking the American people to serve in the White House until age 86, which is far beyond anything that has ever happened in American politics.

And the fact is, Biden, at 77, has clearly slowed down. He does not appear to be as vigorous as he was during his 44 years in the federal government. Trump slams him mercilessly for it, something which will likely increase as the campaign goes on.

It’s extraordinary that the presidential race has come down to two candidates in their 70s. Trump was the oldest ever to take office for his first term. Democrats had two dozen candidates, most of whom were in their 40s, 50s and 60s — prime ages for a president. Yet they chose one significantly older than the Republican Trump.