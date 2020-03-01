COLUMN: Bad news on the doorstep for farmers

One explanation for the market diversion points out the difference between the two markets: the Dow was near a record high and was due a correction while most ag futures were stuck where they’ve been for more than a year — in the mud — and can’t fall much lower.

A more apt but socially unacceptable explanation is that the quickly spreading coronavirus will, sooner or later, fade. In fact, on the same day the Dow was getting its second bloody nose, China announced a “plunge in new infections” of the disease there.

If accurate, that likely means stocks and equities might regain much, if not all, of their losses because the underlying fundamentals that took the Dow to record highs earlier this year — a slow, but growing world economy, a U.S. government spending binge, an American election year — remain in place to prime the retracement pump.

By contrast, the echoes of the ag-related headlines Monday morning will be heard by farmers and ranchers for weeks and months to come.

For example, resumption of Brazilian beef imports is more bad news for a market already weighed down by three millstones: falling prices, rising domestic cattle numbers, and record beef production in 2020.