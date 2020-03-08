COLUMN: Assessing the fight over PSOs

The public safety battle in Cedar Falls has hit a new low. In a special meeting Feb. 20, the City Council voted to eliminate the position of firefighter, offering eight firefighters the opportunity to cross train as police officers, accept another position with the city, or take a severance package and leave the department. The mayor vetoed that measure, but the council overrode the veto Monday night.
When first introducing the public safety officer model, the city claimed no firefighters would be laid off. However, during the program’s phase-in the firefighters gave weak cooperation and tried to overturn the action. Out of exasperation, frustration and weariness, the council struck back by effectively eliminating dedicated firefighters in Cedar Falls. It’s a sad situation and not the way to treat working people.
While private sector businesses frequently terminate employees, governments should be held to a higher standard. It is uncaring to essentially fire those who have given a good part of their lives and worked hard for the city to be treated in such a cavalier fashion. We expect more from our city government and they let us down. Emotion is no excuse for doing the wrong thing.
You have free articles remaining.
The firefighters and their union share responsibility for this embarrassment. Failing to accept that the city was trying to be a good steward of public resources, the firefighters resisted implementation of the PSO model. Rather than work with the city, they resisted. This included working in elections against PSO supporters, a social media campaign of misinformation, and personally attacking the council and city staff members.
We have been treated to an escalating battle between the firefighters’ union and the city. Now we see eight loyal city employees probably being forced to leave. On Monday, many people rose to talk emotionally against the PSO program, blaming the city for a variety of perceived transgressions. Most had little direct experience with it. However, one person whose house was destroyed by fire spoke in favor of the program. That was impressive, because he had witnessed firsthand the program’s effectiveness.
The reality is the program has been approved by the council and is probably here to stay. Those eight firefighters were ill-served by the city and also by their union leadership. I am convinced that had there been cooperation instead of resistance, they would have been employed until they voluntarily left. The union leadership made a strategic error that hurt its own members.
There is still one tiny ray of hope. A task force is being formed to work on the implementation of the latest council action. Populate it with people involved from both sides who recognize the need to seek solutions not victories: Union members who understand the PSO model is here until it is proven not to work; City Council and staff members willing to backtrack and find a way to keep the eight firefighters in their jobs; and add some community members. A slim chance but certainly worth a try. Doesn’t everybody involved deserve that?
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus and former head of the economics department at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.