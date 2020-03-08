COLUMN: Assessing the fight over PSOs

We have been treated to an escalating battle between the firefighters’ union and the city. Now we see eight loyal city employees probably being forced to leave. On Monday, many people rose to talk emotionally against the PSO program, blaming the city for a variety of perceived transgressions. Most had little direct experience with it. However, one person whose house was destroyed by fire spoke in favor of the program. That was impressive, because he had witnessed firsthand the program’s effectiveness.

The reality is the program has been approved by the council and is probably here to stay. Those eight firefighters were ill-served by the city and also by their union leadership. I am convinced that had there been cooperation instead of resistance, they would have been employed until they voluntarily left. The union leadership made a strategic error that hurt its own members.

There is still one tiny ray of hope. A task force is being formed to work on the implementation of the latest council action. Populate it with people involved from both sides who recognize the need to seek solutions not victories: Union members who understand the PSO model is here until it is proven not to work; City Council and staff members willing to backtrack and find a way to keep the eight firefighters in their jobs; and add some community members. A slim chance but certainly worth a try. Doesn’t everybody involved deserve that?

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus and former head of the economics department at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

