COLUMN Are you smarter than the president?

Since we actually know so little, we can all drop back on another manufactured belief. We can believe we are smart and educated, unlike those who don’t share our opinions. I am smarter than Biden. You and every reporter in America is smarter than Trump. The problem with this conceit is fundamental. First, it is a conceit. Second, those who study these things tell us it is intelligent people who are usually the first to believe things that aren’t true … not those other not-smart-people.

It is smart, educated, and upper-class people who hate Trump. It is the smart, educated people who know Biden is a lump of mud waiting to be manipulated by others.

Both Biden and Trump’s handlers also know this. That is why over 90% of the media’s stories about Trump are negative, and why Biden’s tiny little racial impropriety was blown up into a major racial incident.

But those not-smart-people out there don’t care a hang about having the “proper” beliefs. Trump buys them off by giving the establishment the finger, and Pelosi literally buys them off with government checks, but they don’t hate Trump or Biden.

No, hating is reserved for media figures, professionals, college professors and older angry women. All of whom know, without a shadow of a doubt, they are smarter than those who disagree with them.

So much for independent thought. One wonders what else we would believe if it was repeated often enough.

Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0