COLUMN Are you smarter than the president?

C.E. Cupp of CNN (yes, the commentator with the trendy glasses) recently opined that Donald Trump is mentally ill. She has a college degree in art history and a master’s degree in something called religious studies. I assume I am at least as qualified to declare that Joe Biden is suffering from age-related mental deterioration, which is affecting his short-term memory and maybe his emotional stability.
All of which brings us to a relevant question. How often do we have to hear something before we believe it? There is no doubt the people who hate Trump really do hate him. They will give you a list of reasons, but all these are likely to be what they have heard from their friends and/or the media. Their friends, in turn, heard it from their friends and/or the media.
It is obviously easier to believe information consistent with what we already believe, and it is much easier to hold on to those beliefs if we never hear anything countering them. All of which makes what we are not told as important as what we are.
Using Trump and Biden as examples, what would we believe about them if we had no access to media dedicated to propagating an agenda? In other words, if we only heard facts without someone telling us how to interpret them, what independent conclusions would we draw?
To assume we independently and intelligently formed our own educated opinions about these two men is embarrassingly laughable.
Since we actually know so little, we can all drop back on another manufactured belief. We can believe we are smart and educated, unlike those who don’t share our opinions. I am smarter than Biden. You and every reporter in America is smarter than Trump. The problem with this conceit is fundamental. First, it is a conceit. Second, those who study these things tell us it is intelligent people who are usually the first to believe things that aren’t true … not those other not-smart-people.
It is smart, educated, and upper-class people who hate Trump. It is the smart, educated people who know Biden is a lump of mud waiting to be manipulated by others.
Both Biden and Trump’s handlers also know this. That is why over 90% of the media’s stories about Trump are negative, and why Biden’s tiny little racial impropriety was blown up into a major racial incident.
But those not-smart-people out there don’t care a hang about having the “proper” beliefs. Trump buys them off by giving the establishment the finger, and Pelosi literally buys them off with government checks, but they don’t hate Trump or Biden.
No, hating is reserved for media figures, professionals, college professors and older angry women. All of whom know, without a shadow of a doubt, they are smarter than those who disagree with them.
So much for independent thought. One wonders what else we would believe if it was repeated often enough.
Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
