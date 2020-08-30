COLUMN: Analyzing acronym annoyance

I belong to SAG-AFTRA, but again, knowing that’s the labor organization of the entertainment industry is enough without saying “Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists” every time.

Those are cases that illustrate exactly why shortening names became popular, but there is a virus within abbreviations. In my advertising career we throw around ROI, DMS, SPAM, ASP, CRM, CPL and MOM and expect everyone to understand clearly what we mean.

A colleague approached me once and said: “I didn’t know what AGI meant for two years. All I knew was that I was responsible for it.”

It’s assumed if you are at a meeting that you’ve taken a course in that industry’s abbreviation program. When you don’t know what the shortened version stands for, not only is time lost, but so is understanding. The issue is when they replace language as language itself when, in fact, they are not.

No one wants to appear uninformed and very few people will ever volunteer: “Could you explain what you meant when you said, ‘The ACU challenged the ACLU responding to the DCCC regarding the CBO assessment of the ECU analysis of the GNP’?”