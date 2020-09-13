COLUMN: An unwanted coup

The Trump haters and the far left will not accept a Trump victory.

All their blather about democracy will be shown for the hypocrisy it is. They will attempt to do whatever it takes to rid themselves of Trump.

They are signaling this daily. Nevertheless, they will maintain their purity by claiming it is all Trump’s fault, or the Russians, or (fill in the blank). The media will loyally follow the script.

If I am wrong about violence, and I certainly hope that I am, even if Trump wins but loses both the House and the Senate, he will be impeached and removed from office as fast as political intrigue will allow. So much for the will of the people.

So, the anti-Trump party could win without the “violence” part of a coup, but they have already shown no willingness to restrain their lunatic fringe, which is not only looking to oust Trump but to institute fundamental social and cultural revolution. They could see the election, irrespective of its outcome, as an opportunity for increased violence.

Brooks continued by stating that “moderates and liberals have also been keeping their heads down, so they won’t get bitten off by the woke mobs. But now the very existence of the Republic is at stake.”