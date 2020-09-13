COLUMN: An unwanted coup

A coup is defined as a violent and illegal overthrow of a government.
A number of sources are preparing us for a possible coup this winter.
Last week, David Brooks, the “moderate” writer for the New York Times, warned it is time to start thinking about what you would do if Donald Trump claimed to win the election “that is not rightly his.” He hopes the protests will be nonviolent, hence his warning.
Brooks’ scenario has Trump leading at the end of Election Day, but “as many as 40% of the ballots are mail-in and still being counted, and those votes are likely to be overwhelmingly for Joe Biden” and weeks later, the issues are still unresolved “… amid national frenzy.”
(Of course, the left and the media have repeatedly told us there is no problem with mail-in voting.)
Keep in mind, that for the last four years the anti-Trump party has maintained Trump’s 2016 victory was “not rightly his.” That this charge will be repeated is a given.
However, let us look at this from a slightly different angle. Suppose Trump does legally win. Will the anti-Trump party concede the election?
Do pigs fly? They have never conceded the last one.
Kamala Harris has already raised the specter of “Russian interference.” Hillary Clinton urged Joe Biden not to concede the election “under any circumstances.” Biden has suggested, correctly, that violence will increase if he is not elected. The media has already suggested Trump will tamper with the mail-in ballots, and if he should win, he will have cheated.
The Trump haters and the far left will not accept a Trump victory.
All their blather about democracy will be shown for the hypocrisy it is. They will attempt to do whatever it takes to rid themselves of Trump.
They are signaling this daily. Nevertheless, they will maintain their purity by claiming it is all Trump’s fault, or the Russians, or (fill in the blank). The media will loyally follow the script.
If I am wrong about violence, and I certainly hope that I am, even if Trump wins but loses both the House and the Senate, he will be impeached and removed from office as fast as political intrigue will allow. So much for the will of the people.
So, the anti-Trump party could win without the “violence” part of a coup, but they have already shown no willingness to restrain their lunatic fringe, which is not only looking to oust Trump but to institute fundamental social and cultural revolution. They could see the election, irrespective of its outcome, as an opportunity for increased violence.
Brooks continued by stating that “moderates and liberals have also been keeping their heads down, so they won’t get bitten off by the woke mobs. But now the very existence of the Republic is at stake.”
Hence, his warning that it is time to start thinking about what you would do if Trump claims to win the election.
Remove the word “claim” and you have the essence of his argument.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
