It’s easy to dislike Donald Trump. I don’t think many of his supporters really care for his personality. Were it not for his assumed wealth I doubt many people would invite him to share a cool lemonade on a deck on a hot summer day. Even Trumpers wish he would stop tweeting so much. The reason is obvious. His tweets clearly demonstrate so many undesirable personality traits.
To begin, he’s a bully. Our schools spend a lot of time trying to teach bullying is inappropriate. Yet Trump never misses an opportunity to pass on a putdown. He still bashes Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and even John McCain. He never fails to name-call. Have you ever heard him refer to anyone as mister or miss? He deals in intimidation. It’s always his way or the highway. It never ends.
And then there’s the bragging. According to him he’s always the smartest person in the room. He was the best student in his class. He’s the sharpest business person in spite of four company bankruptcies. He is the greatest negotiator ever. He is a better army general than our generals. The list of self-asserted aggrandizements goes on and on.
The bragging and his arrogance are tied together. He is so full of himself he conveniently ignores the fact he inherited more money than most of us could ever hope to see in a lifetime.
The reality is he is just not a nice person, and if he were an average worker in Iowa he would not have many friends. However, as annoying as he is, that does not make him a bad president. He’s a bad president for other reasons. Here are some.
First, he doesn’t respect the law. Trump in April told Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan he “would pardon him if he ever went to jail for denying U.S. entry to migrants” in violation of the law. Think of the enormity of that. The president of the United States tells someone if you break the law doing what I want, I’ll set you free. Clearly Trump thinks he has absolute power and can flout the law. Richard Nixon had this same attitude and caused enormous problems for our country.
Then there’s the Constitution. Just last week, Trump said he has the power to initiate military action against Iran without congressional approval. Well, Article 1 of the Constitution gives Congress the sole right to declare war. Once that is done, only then can the president execute the war.
Trump’s continual lies to America about our enemies, our challenges and our threats get in the way of our ability to assess his performance in office. How can we make informed decisions when our national leader is not honest with us? According to the Washington Post, his lie count is now more than 10,000 since taking office.
Let’s put all of this together. Donald Trump is not a likable person, but we should be able to live with that. What makes him a bad president is his lack of respect for the law, the Constitution and the truth. That makes him a danger to our country and future.
