Some have suggested the split in America between the right and left has become so wide and divisive that civil war is inevitable.
Not so! We could have an amiable split and give both sides what they say they want.
Everything the 1,473 candidates for president want, the leftist nation could have. The right side would be given what they want, or even what is just left over.
The left could have carbon taxes, lifestyle restrictions, and the environmental activists and alarmists. The right side could keep whoever wanted to stay, including climate deniers. The right would also keep all the coal, petroleum, and natural gas along with the big oil companies.
The left could have higher taxes on “the rich” and on “big” corporations. The right would get big businesses, Wall Street, and even the “big” pharmacy companies. The right will even lower their taxes.
The left could finally get to use the force of government to create equal incomes to combat the evils of an unjust distribution of wealth.
The left could create free health care, free tuition, and guaranteed incomes along with appropriate changes in the Constitution. The First Amendment could be modified by the word “hate.” A citizen would have freedom of speech unless their speech was “hateful” and freedom of religion unless the religion had “hateful” tenets. “Hate,” of course, would be defined by the government, which is a neat way of turning natural rights into governmental rights.
Of course, the Second Amendment would have to go. The Fifth Amendment would be OK as long as it did not interfere with social justice.
The right would just keep the Constitution as it is.
The left nation would no longer be embarrassed by having “In God We Trust” on coins; it could be replaced by “We Care!”
The left could keep New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.
Except for the larger cities, the right would get to keep the rural flyover areas, especially those unpopular places that actually produce food and natural resources.
The left could have Hollywood and almost all the media. The left could keep universities that are more interested in inclusion than education. Engineering and business schools would generally go to the right; social science and women’s studies to the left. After all, what good is free tuition without tuition. National Parks would be a problem, but the two nations could have alternative weeks. That way no one from the left would have to interact with people who disagree with them.
Oh, and the right gets almost all the military.
Since we know quite a bit about psychology, economics, and history, we can make some predictions about the future of the two countries. The left nation, within 20 years will look a lot like East Germany, Venezuela, Argentina, and/or Mexico. The left side will be poorer, less free, and even more environmentally polluted than the right.
There will be a wall built, but ironically, it will be built by the left nation to keep its citizens from escaping into the right side.
