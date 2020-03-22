COLUMN: Americans tolerating strict rules

A health expert last week stated that everyone is afraid to err, but no action would be worse than making a mistake in a pandemic. Fear, however, of making decisions seems to be more prevalent in the U.S. than it once was. We can see this in many ways.
Some have suggested that our response to the coronavius outbreak has been overly dramatic, and will cause more damage in totality than would a more restrained response. There are so many unknowns with this virus, and data sources are not always trustworthy. For example, data out of China are interesting. Shanghai has a population of more than 24 million, and has reported only three deaths from the virus. The center of the outbreak was Hubei Province, where the virus killed more than 3,000 people out of a population of more than 58 million, which accounted for over 96% of all deaths in China.
If the Chinese are to be believed, they either contained their outbreak of the virus, or they are suggesting that it can be maintained without draconian methods.
Dutch social psychologist Geert Hofstede attempted to identify differences in cultures. One important difference was uncertainty avoidance, or “a society’s tolerance for ambiguity.” Cultures that score high on this measure typically have strict “codes of behavior,” and lots of laws and guidelines. The U.S. was traditionally rather low on this measure, but that has changed dramatically.
Evidence includes the following:
First, our culture has become overly bureaucratic. Organizations now spend more time creating procedural rules and guidelines than actually doing something. Everything is specified in advance, and no decision can be made without first consulting with HR456-43A. Procedure seems to have become more important than outcome.
Second, for all practical purposes, we allow anyone to be sued by anyone for almost any reason. A popular hill for sledding in the winter must be fenced and put off limits because someone might be hurt and the owner will surely be sued. Water buckets come with warning labels that a person should not put their head into the bucket when it is filled with water.
Third, rigid adherence to ideologically correct norms. This is one of Hofstede’s prime tests for uncertainty avoidance. A person must not say the wrong thing, and must avoid any behavior that correct groups disapprove of.
In such a risk-averse society, if someone must decide to allow an action that could possibly transmit an unknown disease, they are going to ban the action and hope that the consequences aren’t worse than the disease. At the same time, the culture will have little tolerance for ambiguity. People will welcome rule-bound dictates and being told exactly what they can and cannot do.
Such a society will drift toward strong leadership. In the U.S., every time we have had a national-level emergency, the average citizen has emerged with less individual freedoms and a wider tolerance for more dictatorial government.
Hopefully, we will emerge from this crisis differently.
Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.