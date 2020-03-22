COLUMN: Americans tolerating strict rules

Evidence includes the following:

First, our culture has become overly bureaucratic. Organizations now spend more time creating procedural rules and guidelines than actually doing something. Everything is specified in advance, and no decision can be made without first consulting with HR456-43A. Procedure seems to have become more important than outcome.

Second, for all practical purposes, we allow anyone to be sued by anyone for almost any reason. A popular hill for sledding in the winter must be fenced and put off limits because someone might be hurt and the owner will surely be sued. Water buckets come with warning labels that a person should not put their head into the bucket when it is filled with water.

Third, rigid adherence to ideologically correct norms. This is one of Hofstede’s prime tests for uncertainty avoidance. A person must not say the wrong thing, and must avoid any behavior that correct groups disapprove of.

In such a risk-averse society, if someone must decide to allow an action that could possibly transmit an unknown disease, they are going to ban the action and hope that the consequences aren’t worse than the disease. At the same time, the culture will have little tolerance for ambiguity. People will welcome rule-bound dictates and being told exactly what they can and cannot do.