COLUMN: America moving on from Trump

Save this video for the documentaries. It shows Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey certifying his state’s vote for President-elect Joe Biden when his cellphone goes off. The ringtone, “Hail to the Chief,” means President Donald Trump is on the line. Ducey mutes the phone, casually puts it down and goes on with his presentation.

Ducey was not about to let Trump break into his briefing. He sure wasn’t going to pay any mind to Trump’s false charges that the election in Arizona was riddled with fraud. Ducey basically turned off Trump’s mic.

A dead mic leads to less obsession over Trump tantrums. Americans, including Republicans like Ducey, have internalized that he will be gone in a few weeks. Fear of Trump has gone poof.

Nowhere was this more evident than in Georgia, where Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both Republicans, ignored Trump’s attacks on them and how their state counted the votes. When Trump said he was “ashamed” to have endorsed Kemp, you could almost hear the shrug.