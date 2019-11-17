Whether you love Donald Trump, hate him, or are indifferent, we all have a problem. We are being manipulated, and manipulated in an extraordinarily cynical fashion.
The mechanisms are negative in so many ways they are hard to count. We are being lied to on a level seldom seen in a democratic nation, but the primary manipulation comes not from outright lies, but in establishing narratives that channel conclusions about what is right and wrong, legal and illegal, moral and immoral.
This is combined with selective exposure. If Trump goes to a sporting event and is booed, that will appear in all anti-Trump media. If he is cheered, the event ceases to exist. If Trump says something stupid, that is carried on the anti-Trump media; it ceases to exist on pro-Trump sources.
The same manipulation can be seen in polls. A sampling frame is chosen that will reflect the bias of the pollsters. If the results still don’t reinforce the narrative, the poll doesn’t appear anywhere it would be noticed.
This manipulation has gone far beyond the mere expression of different opinions. It is obvious, for example, that Rachel Maddow and Sean Hannity have deep-felt personal opinions on the events of the day.
They present evidence and time-lines, show video clips, and interview people who have written entire books supposedly laying out evidence that would reinforce their opinions. Yet, they emphatically maintain the other side is wrong.
We are constantly being bombarded by things that make no sense. We would think the Democrat-controlled House ran the entire federal government. They appear to have all the power, and they suck up the media oxygen from both the left and the right. But the Republicans have the executive branch, they hold the Senate, and the Supreme Court has essentially been politically neutered.
Trump is supposedly incompetent, stupid and crazy. We are told even his closest aides dislike him and everyone wants him gone. Yet, despite the best efforts of the smartest people on the planet, he is still in office. That makes no sense.
In addition, how can such a hated president have essentially the same approval ratings as Obama?
What exactly is Trump’s offense? What law has he broken, or what infraction is he guilty of that his opponents are not guilty of? Why can’t we get a definitive breakdown from either party? For something as serious as impeaching a president of the United States, the publically shared evidence from either side makes little sense.
Even the stated reasons given to us for the impeachment show trials (and that is what they are) are childish nonsense in light of the serious negative consequences they can have for future presidents and the unification of the nation.
Irrespective of our political leanings, we are being manipulated, and the manipulation is dividing the nation in a very dangerous fashion.
It is already late November. We are supposed to be a democratic republic. Drop the games on both sides and let the people vote.
