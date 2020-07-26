COLUMN: America can't afford to get any greater

Trailing by 15 points to a non-charismatic candidate promising four bluster-free years, Donald Trump became a changed man.
He donned a mask. He belatedly rediscovered the coronavirus.
By the end of June, Trump had made America great again: Ten times greater than the European Union in a seven-day rolling average of 38,200 of new COVID-19 cases compared to 3,700.
Charts show U.S. and EU rates crossing in early April, when the U.S. swoops upward, while the EU plummets and flattens.
In the process, U.S. tourists have become pariahs.
The EU has banned American visitors. Even Ex-EU member Britain makes Americans quarantine upon arrival for 14 days or face $1,200 daily fines.
No, Canada! Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wouldn’t visit Washington to sign the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact. Canada booted the Toronto (now Pittsburgh) Blue Jays to avoid hosting U.S. baseball teams. Canada’s total coronavirus cases equal two days in the U.S.
With Mexico No. 4 on COVID death charts, its bumbling leftist President Andres Manuel Lopes came to sign the trade deal.
Once gone, Trump bragged about his $10 billion wall, which has been easily breached by smugglers using common tools. “It turned out to be very lucky for us that we had the wall or we would have been inundated because they have some big problems.”
Americans still can visit Albania, Dominican Republic, Kosovo, Maldives, Mexico, North Macedonia, Serbia, Tunisia and Turkey. Two dozen other countries require quarantining.
We’ll tour America First and only, thanks to a “wartime president” who surveyed the COVID battlefield and delegated to governors. His buddy, Vladimir Putin, similarly shirked responsibility in Russia.
(Likewise, Trump embraced the Putin model by dispatching “secret police” — untrained in demonstrations, according to a Department of Homeland Security memo — to Portland, Oregon, uninvited and unwanted, snatching protesters off the streets to bolster his post-bunker law-and-order image.)
Trump has even tried to thwart Republicans from getting the COVID job done.
Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Maryland, wrote in the Washington Post, about secretly shipping 500,000 test kits into Baltimore from South Korea aboard KAL’s only flight ever into BWI to avoid detection.
“A caravan of Maryland National Guard trucks escorted by the Maryland State Police drove the tests from the airport to a refrigerated, secure warehouse at an undisclosed location. The federal government had recently seized 3 million N95 masks purchased by Massachusetts (Republican) Gov. Charlie Baker. We weren’t going to let Washington stop us from helping Marylanders,” he wrote.
According to the Post, Trump wanted to block Senate Republicans from allocating billions of dollars to states for testing and contact tracing in new coronavirus legislation.
In Trumpland, the solution for dealing with any crisis involving science is bleach and boasting. Hence, the directive for hospitals to cleanse COVID numbers by reporting to a private entity, not the Centers for Disease Control.
No reporting. No testing. No funding. No new cases. No problem.
Except for those FEMA refrigerated trucks dispatched to locales where morgues can’t accommodate the bodies.
Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.
Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!