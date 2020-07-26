COLUMN: America can't afford to get any greater

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trailing by 15 points to a non-charismatic candidate promising four bluster-free years, Donald Trump became a changed man.

He donned a mask. He belatedly rediscovered the coronavirus.

By the end of June, Trump had made America great again: Ten times greater than the European Union in a seven-day rolling average of 38,200 of new COVID-19 cases compared to 3,700.

Charts show U.S. and EU rates crossing in early April, when the U.S. swoops upward, while the EU plummets and flattens.

In the process, U.S. tourists have become pariahs.

The EU has banned American visitors. Even Ex-EU member Britain makes Americans quarantine upon arrival for 14 days or face $1,200 daily fines.

No, Canada! Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wouldn’t visit Washington to sign the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact. Canada booted the Toronto (now Pittsburgh) Blue Jays to avoid hosting U.S. baseball teams. Canada’s total coronavirus cases equal two days in the U.S.

With Mexico No. 4 on COVID death charts, its bumbling leftist President Andres Manuel Lopes came to sign the trade deal.