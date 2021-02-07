COLUMN: America can do better

Frankly, we are not nor have we ever been a great country. Let’s set aside the statistics and say we are the best country in the world, but that doesn’t mean we are great. Let me repeat that. Best does not mean great. “Make America Great Again” is far more appealing if the “again” is dropped.

I think going forward, we need to brag less about how wonderful we are and begin to make that word truly accurate. How can we call ourselves great when we had a president who encouraged an insurrection that sought to overturn an election he lost? How can we seem great when we have armed marauders seeking to capture and kill legitimately elected leaders? Can we be great when 45% of Republicans approve of the storming of the Capitol?

We have a Constitution that has survived for well over two centuries with just 27 changes. We are the oldest democracy in the world. Apparently it works pretty well, yet we have election whiners and liars who don’t believe in it or want to abide by it. To survive, this has to change. Americans need to condemn self-serving political rhetoric and flat out “big lies.” We need to call out and stop the ridiculous conspiracies continually flowing from extremists. Above all, we must become clear thinkers and make America better. Our survival depends on it.

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

