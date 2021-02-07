COLUMN: America can do better

It may be time to rethink what kind of country we live in. Let me say up front I love the U.S. and I don’t want to live anyplace else. But having said that, is America really all that great of a country? Let’s begin by looking at some statistics.
The U.S. ranks 33rd out of 37 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries in infant mortality. We rank dead last in obesity rates. Although some might argue that’s a good measure of our economic health, it certainly isn’t positive about our physical health. We rank 28th in life expectancy and have the highest rates of hypertension and diabetes. We’re not all that healthy of a country despite spending more on health care per capita than anyone else.
The U.S. has the highest prison incarceration rate, ranks 3rd in homicide rates, 4th in rape, 8th in robberies. We rank 1st by a mile in firearm ownership per person. Worldwide we rank 17th in the freedom index, behind such countries as New Zealand, Australia, UK, Denmark and Canada. Our literacy rate ranks 19th.
Looking at more subjective measures, we have a problem with race relations, and sex discrimination is widespread. One of the things we prize, freedom of expression, has resulted in wholesale lying at all levels. The internet has created an entire class of people eager to believe the unbelievable and buy into conspiracy theories at every opportunity. One thing we have going for us is the free enterprise system coupled with relatively free markets. But even that has shortcomings. Markets are ruthless, and all that matters is how much money buyers have. Result? We rank 32 out of 37 OECD countries in income equality.
Frankly, we are not nor have we ever been a great country. Let’s set aside the statistics and say we are the best country in the world, but that doesn’t mean we are great. Let me repeat that. Best does not mean great. “Make America Great Again” is far more appealing if the “again” is dropped.
I think going forward, we need to brag less about how wonderful we are and begin to make that word truly accurate. How can we call ourselves great when we had a president who encouraged an insurrection that sought to overturn an election he lost? How can we seem great when we have armed marauders seeking to capture and kill legitimately elected leaders? Can we be great when 45% of Republicans approve of the storming of the Capitol?
We have a Constitution that has survived for well over two centuries with just 27 changes. We are the oldest democracy in the world. Apparently it works pretty well, yet we have election whiners and liars who don’t believe in it or want to abide by it. To survive, this has to change. Americans need to condemn self-serving political rhetoric and flat out “big lies.” We need to call out and stop the ridiculous conspiracies continually flowing from extremists. Above all, we must become clear thinkers and make America better. Our survival depends on it.
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.