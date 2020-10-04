COLUMN: Alleviate isolation by going outdoors

As the covid virus began to spread last spring and infect more Americans on a daily basis, the experts who study pandemics predicted a huge increase in the number of cases and deaths. It became obvious to many people it is an extremely serious disease and was not going to quietly go away. Those experts have been accurate in their predictions as the U.S. death toll now has surpassed 200,000. However, an unexpected consequence of the virus is the toll it has taken not just on physical health but on mental health as well.
To protect themselves as much as possible, most people — especially those facing a high risk of bad outcomes — have sheltered at home, avoided most personal contact with others, and worn those uncomfortable masks when going out of the house. Safety has demanded this type of behavior, but it is not all that pleasant. To be sure, many of us have connected with family and friends through teleconferences, a workable but far-from-perfect substitute for face-to-face contact.
It turns out humans need far more in-person connections than we imagined. We have never before been forced to really find this out. We are now seeing a rise in frustration, loneliness, depression, and even suicide as the pandemic grinds on. The question is now facing us: Not only how do we deal with the physical aspects of this terrible virus but how do we maintain our mental health?
This problem is especially acute for those of us who are at elevated risk and are dealing with the coronavirus by sheltering. We are avoiding doing almost anything that involves meeting other people. We seldom leave the house, all buying is online or curbside pickup, and essentially we’re shut-ins. This is what is really contributing to the mental health problems. My lovely wife and I were observing this routine too. But it was wearing on us. So we looked for an alternative that was better but at the same time lower risk.
Recent studies indicate that outdoors the virus is dispersed, especially in a breeze, and is susceptible to sunlight. There is a much lower health risk outdoors, especially when accompanied by distancing and masks. So, a reasonable way to have human contact is to meet in a park or even on your own deck or in your yard. These are less risky ways to get together. Get a thermos of hot coffee, something to munch on, and find a nice place outdoors at home or elsewhere. Is it perfect? Of course not, but it’s not too bad. A simple solution. And even though cold weather is coming, we’re Midwesterners, and sitting outside on a sunny day with jackets on or surrounding a fire-pit is not all that unpleasant. There are plenty of nice days in October, November, and December.
Comparison can be the thief of joy, and we shouldn’t yearn for the past. I am trying hard to face the reality the past is gone for now and perhaps for quite a while. We should be creative and find ways to meet people and enjoy life while minimizing risk. Our mental health may depend on it.
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!