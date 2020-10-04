COLUMN: Alleviate isolation by going outdoors

As the covid virus began to spread last spring and infect more Americans on a daily basis, the experts who study pandemics predicted a huge increase in the number of cases and deaths. It became obvious to many people it is an extremely serious disease and was not going to quietly go away. Those experts have been accurate in their predictions as the U.S. death toll now has surpassed 200,000. However, an unexpected consequence of the virus is the toll it has taken not just on physical health but on mental health as well.

To protect themselves as much as possible, most people — especially those facing a high risk of bad outcomes — have sheltered at home, avoided most personal contact with others, and worn those uncomfortable masks when going out of the house. Safety has demanded this type of behavior, but it is not all that pleasant. To be sure, many of us have connected with family and friends through teleconferences, a workable but far-from-perfect substitute for face-to-face contact.

It turns out humans need far more in-person connections than we imagined. We have never before been forced to really find this out. We are now seeing a rise in frustration, loneliness, depression, and even suicide as the pandemic grinds on. The question is now facing us: Not only how do we deal with the physical aspects of this terrible virus but how do we maintain our mental health?