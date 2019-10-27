Mid-18th-century England is coming to Iowa. It is arriving in the form of Edmund Burke, a conservative member of the English Parliament of that time. Burke, who was born in Dublin, Ireland, in 1729, rose to prominence because of his ability to articulate the foundation of conservative philosophy based on moral principles.
I was attracted to Burke because he wrote with great clarity and spoke with remarkable eloquence. But, being Catholic, I felt guilty because quoting him without reading about him seemed to me to be a bit of a fraud. From the Library of Congress, I discovered an excellent biography of him published in 1867.
In an election race in 1774, Burke addressed the question whether the duty of an elected member of parliament was to simply reflect the wishes of the voters or to use his independent judgment on the great question of the day. He feared pure democracy, arguing to govern, the holders of public office need a wider range of knowledge than the average citizen possessed.
Speaking to the electors of Bristol, he said, “Your representative owes you, not his industry only, but his judgment: and he betrays, instead of serving you, if he sacrifices it to your opinion.”
Congratulations, Iowa. We are not the electors of Bristol, but their representative. Our responsibility is to narrow the field of presidential contenders to those candidates who seem most capable of winning with the best of ideas of governing. The electors of Bristol are not, of course, here but arise in the form of the Democratic National Committee, which seeks to restrict our choices and force their selections upon us.
Under the leadership of DNC Chairman Tom Perez, a series of qualifications has been set up that determine which candidates are eligible to participate in the nationally televised debates. For the October debate, an individual had to register 2% in three polls and have 130,000 money donors. For the next round, in November, 3% in four polls or 5% in two early states and 165,000 donors. All others need not apply.
Please note the criteria set up by the chair is not based on ideas but simply on money and name identification. We must do it this way, we are told, because the political pundits in Washington
have decided we need a candidate right now. This even though the national convention isn’t until July. No, we don’t, and we shouldn’t.
We have told all these candidates who grace our auditoriums, our restaurants and our living rooms that if they came to the Hawkeye State, they would get a fair hearing. We, because this is Iowa, promise to measure the fiber of the individual on how they conduct themselves, how they speak and the force of their ideas for a better country. To allow the national committee to restrict our choices would be to go back on our word, and we Iowans keep our word.
There are three candidates who come to mind that may not, indeed likely not, make Chairman Perez’s artificial line of qualification. First, Amy Klobuchar, the senator from our neighboring state of Minnesota. Familiar with rural America, which Democrats need to win, pragmatic, and forceful in the national debates so far, she needs an honest evaluation and vote by Iowans. The same holds true for Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana. He won in a very red state and governed successfully with a Republican legislature. Sen. Michael Bennet, the former superintendent of education for the Denver School District, talks with depth about public education as no one else has to date. Along with those, we have already lost the likes of Gillibrand, Swalwell, and Inslee. All addressed issues and have been silenced by the DNC’s rules.
I’m not arguing that if you have a favorite already you should not support that person; but I am suggesting the decision be made after all have been considered. To me, George McGovern said it best, when trailing in the polls, he stated that this didn’t really matter. If he was the best then they should vote for him, “vote your conscience.”
If we do this, Edmund Burke will have come to Iowa and our nation will have been well served.
