COLUMN: Afghanistan no cause for celebration

Despite this celebration of religious tyranny, nationalistic terror, male chauvinism, weapon idolatry and eradication of representative government, the Taliban triumphed largely because of the ineptitude of four U.S. administrations.

The U.S. invaded Afghanistan with the avowed purpose to oust a Taliban regime that gave safe haven to al-Qaida, perpetrators of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Once cheered as heroes for overthrowing a corrupt Soviet-backed regime, the Taliban’s religious dictates and mismanagement were despised. A 2004 survey of Afghans showed 80% backed the U.S. invasion.

Then the U.S. blew it, trying to instantly remake Afghanistan into a free-market democracy although the majority was illiterate and its agrarian economy dependent on opium.

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction estimates the U.S. spent $6.4 trillion on war-related activities in Afghanistan, Iraq and Pakistan (which got military aid despite being a terrorist haven).

The Bush administration lavished money on corrupt warlords, the Obama administration built industrial parks without businesses and expensive power plants Afghans couldn’t maintain.