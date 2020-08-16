COLUMN: A pop quiz on our president

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here’s a pop quiz to start the school year.

Q. In 2016, candidate Donald Trump stated,“Right now, (Barack) Obama goes around signing executive orders. … It’s a basic disaster. You can’t do it.” Who has averaged more executive orders — Obama or Trump?

A. Obama issued 276 executive orders (34.5 annual average over eight years). Through July 24, Trump had issued 172 (49.1 annual average over 3.5 years).

Q. During 2019, according to factbase.com, Trump accused Democrats of being “socialist” or advocating “socialism” more than 100 times. He recently signed an executive order to defer payroll taxes until the end of 2020 while providing $400 week for unemployment insurance ($100 from states). What do payroll taxes fund?

A. Social Security and Medicare — examples of government socialism, as is unemployment insurance.

Q. Payroll taxes include 6.2% for Social Security and 1.45% for Medicare, matched by employers. How much can you expect to save with Trump’s executive order?