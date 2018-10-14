Last week I wrote that we need a new type of politician, but it is also true we get the leaders we deserve.
If we want politicians to climb out of the slime, we will have to stop rewarding them for being slimy.
The Kavanaugh so-called hearing made this crystal clear. Many of us were shocked by how many of our fellow citizens bought into the pseudo reality of this nasty version of political theater.
A student, who will remain unnamed, wrote, “Kavanaugh is going to be a disaster for women, the working class and health care.” There is no evidence for this. There is no reality here. It came off the script of a political play. It is not real. This was not about Kavanaugh at all. It was about who gets to control the outcome of Supreme Court rulings.
“I’m just glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s life,” commented a writer for Stephen Colbert. To repeat, this entire farce had nothing to do with Kavanaugh. The comment simply shows who is being duped and the nastiness the false reality has created.
If the hearing could have been postponed, or if the candidate could be made to withdraw, there was a probability Democrats could block Trump’s nominees for at least two years. At that time, there was a chance Trump would be voted out of office. Otherwise, control of the Supreme Court would shift over to justices who might not support a particular ideology.
When the usual political maneuvers did not derail the hearings, the Democrats played their women’s card. It was artificial and slimy, but smart. If the Republicans counter-attacked, they would be accused of “blaming the victim” and would back down because they would be afraid of losing the so-called “women’s vote.” Even if they maintained the hearings, if enough people believed the contrived fiction, they might be made to pay in the next elections.
They also knew most of the media and vocal activists groups would reinforce their message, even if they knew its origins.
What made this episode different was the importance of the goals. Politicians were willing to go deeper into the slime because they very obviously believed the ends justify the means.
None of this had anything to do with Kavanaugh or anything he did or did not do. The only thing related to him was his refusal to withdraw, and that he was Trump’s nominee.
Any person who believes Kavanaugh’s supporters dislike or even “hate” women, or Kavanaugh, on the bench, will be hell-bent to destroy “rights” from one group or another, has bought into a fiction. They have embraced a scam, a script, a stage play to maintain and protect political power.
It is embarrassing to see so many who apparently bought into these types of political alternative realities. It makes us wonder what else people can be deceived into believing.
If politicians can get what they want by creating the lowest type of gutter politics, why would they change?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.