COLUMN: A media from hell

In mid-November there was a march on Washington by Trump supporters referred to as the Million MAGA March. This is the way it was covered in the media.
One newspaper I inspect daily ran the following headline in large font on page one: “Violence follows protests in DC as Trump backers clash with opponents.”
Being unfamiliar with the march (there was practically nothing about it in the media), I went online and it became obvious why the Associated Press used this wording.
People have smartphones and record everything as if reality can only be real when it is stored on their devices. The following are descriptions of a collection of actual videos made during the march. Each of these events are documented and each can be found by anyone who is willing to look.
There was a close-up angle of Trump rioters knocking unconscious a man who was leaving the anti-Trump march in DC. Trump marchers were also shown stealing his phone when he was on the ground and then laughing about it.
Some of the same people harassed and attacked an elderly couple.
Another couple is shown being attacked; the marchers grab the woman and throw things at her.
An elderly man was pushed off his scooter, and some type of liquid poured on him.
A sad video of a Biden-supporting family with children are shown crying as they are followed and harassed by Trump supporters. Diners were threatened by Trump supporters and things were thrown at them, including something that appeared to be fireworks or an explosive.
A Biden supporter was sprayed with chemical mace and hit over the head with a flag pole.
Fires were started on the street, burning Biden signs and symbols.
Marchers destroyed a street merchant’s kiosk which was operated by a black man.
DC police had to use pepper spray to push back pro-Trump demonstrators.
The videos match the headlines almost perfectly, but there is a problem.
In each of the videos above, I switched pro-Trump supporters with anti-Trump demonstrators. In other words, in each case, it was Trump supporters who were being attacked and harassed.
The article mentioned that the marchers chanted “stop the steal,” referring to voter fraud. In case someone may actually be swayed by that, the piece added “despite a lack of evidence of voter fraud or other problems.”
The report continued, as if the reporters were from another planet, “The crowd was extraordinarily diverse for a right-wing event.”
All of this raised a foundational question: What has happened to our media?
This march on Washington was ignored by the majority of the media.
Those that did report it, like this article, turned it upside down.
The media seemed much more interested in making sure we thought properly than reporting an event.
Politics is one thing, but this is absurd.
There are dictators around the world who would give their left arm for a media as compliant as our own. I have seen English language newspapers in China that were more objective.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
