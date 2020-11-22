COLUMN: A media from hell

In mid-November there was a march on Washington by Trump supporters referred to as the Million MAGA March. This is the way it was covered in the media.

One newspaper I inspect daily ran the following headline in large font on page one: “Violence follows protests in DC as Trump backers clash with opponents.”

Being unfamiliar with the march (there was practically nothing about it in the media), I went online and it became obvious why the Associated Press used this wording.

People have smartphones and record everything as if reality can only be real when it is stored on their devices. The following are descriptions of a collection of actual videos made during the march. Each of these events are documented and each can be found by anyone who is willing to look.

There was a close-up angle of Trump rioters knocking unconscious a man who was leaving the anti-Trump march in DC. Trump marchers were also shown stealing his phone when he was on the ground and then laughing about it.

Some of the same people harassed and attacked an elderly couple.

Another couple is shown being attacked; the marchers grab the woman and throw things at her.