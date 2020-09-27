COLUMN: 2020 is way beyond crazy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just when you think 2020 can’t possibly get any crazier, autumn arrives with a carload of crazy in tow.

For example, does any farmer or rancher really know what the White House’s recently announced additional $14 billion in ag bailout money is intended to address that the previous $37.2 billion didn’t address?

That’s an honest question because we already know through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recent Farm Income Forecast that 2020 net farm income will be an estimated $102.7 billion, the highest since 2013.

In fact, it’s the highest by far: $40 billion over 2016’s net farm income and $20 billion more than last year’s.

And that’s before the $14 billion. When added, U.S. farmers will pocket $51 billion in aid, or just $11 billion less than 2016’s entire net farm income for all farmers.

Equally crazy is that if anyone in the congressional ag hierarchy asks for an accounting of the money, as Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow of the Senate Ag Committee did Sept. 21, they are denounced as “irresponsible.”

So, since no one is allowed to ask, let’s simply pause to contemplate where exactly in the Twilight Zone we are today.