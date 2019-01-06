Once in a while, a liberal will stand up and in self-righteous outrage accuse conservatives of ignorance. The evidence is a claim that they only get their news and information from Fox News, which, evidently, is so far to the right no sensible person would ever access its libelous and maliciously false broadcasts.
The contention itself ironically reinforces the claim conservatives know a lot more about liberals and their ideology than liberals know about conservatives.
A while back, I wrote down the online headlines that appeared all on the same day from one of our leading news sources. See if you can determine where the headlines appeared.
“Obama’s lie to troops is unconscionable.”
“Obama is a fair-weather friend of the troops.”
“Doctors question medical care given to migrant boy who died.”
“Republican senator requests hearing after two migrant children die.”
Evidently a number of immigrants died when Obama was president. The exact number is questionable because the media and the government were careful of what they reported and how they defined who was a victim. When doing a little fact checking, Snopes, in its usual style, reported something to the effect that yes, that’s true, but …
“Govt. shutdown threatened access to key economic data.”
Yes, the government was shut down when Barack Obama was president. Of course, he had nothing to do with it, only learning about it from watching the nightly news.
“Republicans poised to probe the Obama organization.”
“How Obama measures up to his predecessors.”
As you would imagine, not well.
“Obama’s misplaced economic policies could sink the US economy.”
And my favorite: “What happened when Obama showed me his foot.”
These headlines show how mean spirited, inaccurate and snarky Fox could get, but as you might have guessed by now, these headlines never appeared on Fox. I changed the word “Trump” to “Obama” and “Democrat” to “Republican” and copied the headlines directly word-for-word from CNN.
If you approach an issue fairly and with a bit of an open mind, you will find Fox actually does quite well. It is at least as balanced as the Seattle, San Francisco, L.A., New York and Washington newspapers. In fact, it is probably more balanced. CNN looks like the electronic version of the National Enquirer compared to Fox.
New social science research has commented on how isolated U.S. liberals are becoming. So the good doctor has a suggestion for you: In this new year, get out a little. Read something you don’t agree with. Have a discussion with a “deplorable” and see what she says. Yes, recent surveys suggest a “deplorable” is statistically a woman. Shame on Hillary Clinton for her sexism.
At least once a day, think of something positive about President Trump. It will brighten your mood and do you a world of good.
