CLAYSON: Dennis Clayson bids Courier readers farewell

I have been writing for the Courier for 25 years. By my calculation, this is article 1,301, and it is my last.
When Saul Shapiro was executive editor of the Courier, he decided there should be a conservative balance to long-standing columnist Scott Cawelti. For years, Cawelti appeared on the left side of the page and I was on the right side. I don’t know how balanced it was since Scott is a person with many talents, but it was fun.
When I was interviewed by the University of Northern Iowa, Steve Corbin took me out to see a musical group called Winter Ridge Handy, which featured Robert Waller and Scott Cawelti. Since Cawelti worked at UNI, occasionally, someone would ask if we talked often. No.
When my articles first appeared, some sensitive souls took offense and threatened never to read The Courier again. Shapiro handled it calmly, suggesting to disgruntled readers that it was a wash. My articles attracted as many readers as were put off.
Early on, I decided to live by three rules. First, I would write what I was interested in, not what someone else thought should be written. Second, I would not read reactions to my columns unless a real name was attached. Third, I would never attack anyone by name who lived in the Cedar Valley.
Being a conservative writer at a university was interesting. Most people treated me well. The people I worked with were consistently kind, even though an occasional liberal professor would have a few problems. UNI’s official reaction was to completely ignore the column. In terms of being a columnist for a local newspaper, I did not exist.
Writing these weekly columns has been a lot of fun. It has forced me to think more deeply about the events of the day, and about numerous other issues both from practical and philosophical viewpoints, and sometimes even spiritual.
It has been fun to create fictional characters who I will miss. There was Senator Snort, the prototypical politician, but my favorite character was Justin Case, the UNI artist who became an international celebrity for starting a movement called Refusalism. Since modern art is typically without skill, and with the art community affirming only an artist could produce art, Case correctly concluded that only the conception of art could be real. Therefore, only in the refusal to produce art could true art be achieved.
Of course, this philosophy spread. Teachers’ unions concluded that only in the refusal to teach could true teaching be realized.
But at some point, we know we are not as smart as we once were, and change rolls around all too quickly.
Loren Eiseley once wrote, “I myself, like others of my generation, was born in an age which has already perished. At my death I will look my last upon a nation which, save for some linguistic continuity, will seem increasingly alien and remote. It will be as though I peered upon my youth through misty centuries.”
For two and a half increasingly misty decades, I thank you.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.