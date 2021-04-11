CLAYSON: Dennis Clayson bids Courier readers farewell

Writing these weekly columns has been a lot of fun. It has forced me to think more deeply about the events of the day, and about numerous other issues both from practical and philosophical viewpoints, and sometimes even spiritual.

It has been fun to create fictional characters who I will miss. There was Senator Snort, the prototypical politician, but my favorite character was Justin Case, the UNI artist who became an international celebrity for starting a movement called Refusalism. Since modern art is typically without skill, and with the art community affirming only an artist could produce art, Case correctly concluded that only the conception of art could be real. Therefore, only in the refusal to produce art could true art be achieved.

Of course, this philosophy spread. Teachers’ unions concluded that only in the refusal to teach could true teaching be realized.

But at some point, we know we are not as smart as we once were, and change rolls around all too quickly.

Loren Eiseley once wrote, “I myself, like others of my generation, was born in an age which has already perished. At my death I will look my last upon a nation which, save for some linguistic continuity, will seem increasingly alien and remote. It will be as though I peered upon my youth through misty centuries.”

For two and a half increasingly misty decades, I thank you.

Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.

