Census delay, Grassley’s decision, put 2022 races on hold

The U.S. Census and Sen. Chuck Grassley may do something a controversial elections bill at the Statehouse was supposed to achieve but almost certainly will not: shorten the next campaign.

Some Republicans who spoke in support of the sweeping elections bill that passed last week said one of its most controversial sections — a reduction of the state’s early voting period — was necessary to reduce the time political campaigns and organizations spend bugging voters to cast their ballots.

If you believe shortening the early voting period by nine days will reduce the amount of phone calls, text messages, mailed literature, and campaign ads that Iowans see and hear, let me know and I’ll give you my Venmo account; I have a perfect investment opportunity for you.

However, help may be on the way after all, because Grassley and the census may inadvertently shorten at least one election cycle here in Iowa.

Let’s start with the census. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant delay in the release of new population data. That creates a unique challenge in another decennial process: the redrawing of political boundaries.

The Census Bureau says it probably will be this fall before the new data is available.