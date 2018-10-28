The immigration debate rages on. Honduran refugees desperately trying to escape poverty, murderous gangs and drug (and human) traffickers are risking life and limb for the presumed safety provided by the United States.
Previously, the separation of children from their parents at our border was a flashpoint in a game of political hostage.
Regardless of where you stand on immigration, when children are victims, that is immoral in any context.
“Immigration laws must be changed” is now the mantra on all sides. But there is little agreement on what “change” should mean.
I read a post critical of immigration that found it paradoxical our government requires proof of car insurance but not proof of citizenship.
There’s a difference that must be understood. Compulsory insurance is the best way to ensure at-fault drivers pay for damage. Requiring insurance before registration is logical, and that’s why every state adopted it by the mid-’70s.
If we carry the same reasoning to citizenship papers, however, every one of us would be required to carry papers.
But that’s not going to fly, is it? It wouldn’t take more than a Cliven Bundy minute before citizens would revolt, calling it “fascism!”
And they would be correct.
Was the post’s insinuation that only “suspect” citizens should have to carry papers? Perhaps, people of European ancestry need not worry, but if you’re a little too brown you best carry proof of citizenship.
Perhaps the implication was if you are a naturalized citizen you shall be required to carry papers to prove that status.
But should any legal citizen, who votes and pays taxes, have to carry papers while their native-born neighbor does not? Should citizens have scaled rights to freedom?
It simply doesn’t fly.
So, what’s the solution to the immigration problem?
First of all, the “problem” might not be what many perceive.
When Alabama and Georgia enacted mandatory deportation, a worker shortage resulted. It turned out “native-born citizens” didn’t want the work, and when undocumented workers fled, farmers lost $140 million worth of crops from labor shortages.
This will come as a surprise to some: According to Pew Research, USDA, U.S. Department of Labor and many leading economists illegal workers contribute more to the economy than they cost.
That doesn’t mean we should turn a blind eye to illegal immigration, but it does bear witness to a significant truth: Most immigrants do not come here to be criminals, to drive drunk or to shoot bullets indiscriminately in the air; they come here to find a better life for their families.
They come here to work and provide, and they would prefer to contribute legally.
The solution to illegal immigration? Not expensive walls that will do more to hold xenophobia in than to keep illegal immigrants out, but reforms to make better pathways to legal immigration.
“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free ...”
Remember that invitation? It was what made us great.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.